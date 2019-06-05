By MARTIN KIARIE

Every year, Kenyans — particularly lower cadre workers — look forward to the annual Labour Day celebrations with bated breath.

Their eternal hope is that a salary increase would be declared in their favour.

A month after this year’s ‘May Day’, however, Kenyans are still disappointed that the government did not announce a pay rise.

That the economic strength of a nation lies in the working populace is a foregone conclusion. In the same vein, it’s true that a fulfilled workforce is more likely to be more productive than a demotivated one.

As times change and the cost of living rises, taxpayers need to have their wages reviewed and, preferably, improved in order to help them cope with the effects of inflation and other challenges brought about by economic changes, envisaged or otherwise.

Unemployment is a thorn in Kenya’s side. According to a 2017 report by the World Bank, youth unemployment in the country stood at 17.3 per cent.

SKILLS

To address this dire state of affairs, the government seeks to create 1.3 million jobs by 2022 through the manufacturing pillar of the ‘Big Four Agenda’.

But good as this intention might be, it will be a mere blarney if we do not first equip the jobless with the necessary workplace skills.

We boast of having an educated youth, whose glossy academic qualifications are a mismatch with practical industry needs.

We have overhyped university degrees and forgotten to strike a balance between technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and workplace demands.

Tens of thousands of college graduates enter the job market every year. Securing jobs has, therefore, increasingly become a nightmare.

It is worse when we consider that employers want workers with more than theoretical knowledge.

The inalienable fact is, it is the technical know-how that employers demand of would-be employees the most.

READY JOBS

Given the foregoing, it’s clear that we need to look yonder into untapped grounds that hold the promise of enhancing the employability index of our youth. One such ground, in my view, is in TVET.

The skills imparted by TVET seem to have ready-made takers wherever you go. Think about it: how often do you meet a jobless plumber, electrician, welder or mason?

Most of the time you will be required to book an appointment with your plumber because their schedules are always tight. On the other hand, the streets are full of jobless ‘white-collar’ graduates.

Clearly, there is a shortage of technicians and artisans in the country. In order to achieve the Kenya Vision 2030, the country needs 90,000 technicians and over 400,000 artisans to plug the current shortage.

TRAINING

But there is significant underutilisation of these facilities. In 2015, only 12,000 Kenyans enrolled for TVET courses as opposed to the expected 45,000.

The government is doing its part by building more TVET centres as well as upgrading the existing ones.

The curriculum used for TVET institutes is also undergoing changes to ensure that it matches the current market needs.

Besides, the National Construction Authority (NCA) has partnered with relevant organisations to train 1.5 million artisans by 2020.

One of the main objectives of the 8-4-4 education system was to equip learners with skills that could help them to become self-employed. Unfortunately, it’s being phased out.

Entrepreneurship in Kenya needs one to have the confidence that they have what it takes to succeed. And the first step towards that is acquiring the relevant skills.

SELF-EMPLOYMENT

If the youth of Kenya would open their eyes to the opportunities that TVET institutes present, the country would be leaps closer to dealing a body blow on the runaway unemployment in our midst.

The 2017 Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says the informal sector already carries approximately 80 per cent of the total workforce.

Young Kenyans need to appreciate the importance of self-employment. The uptake of graduates into the job market is low.

For the economy and individual Kenyan youth to grow, technical skills are the way to go.

Insisting on the white-collar-only zone camp will continue to worsen the unemployment situation.

As we reflect on the expectations of Labour Day and celebrate hardworking Kenyans, we should spare a thought for TVET skills, particularly given that one of the pillars of the Big Four agenda is industrialisation.

The intimated shift of mindset is nigh.