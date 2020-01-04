By JO TONDEUR

Kenya’s Education Ministry has proposed that information and communication technology – such as computers, laptops, tablets and cameras – be used to help teach certain subjects and improve how students learn.

The technology can, for instance, stimulate creativity, help children understand complex topics and give them tools to learn more independently.

In 2011, the ministry created an integration team to coordinate and harmonise all initiatives. The team worked with a Flemish and Belgian non-profit organisation, VVOB.

Part of the plan was a professional development programme, which was carried out in four pilot schools and lasted two years.

It was designed to help teachers learn how to integrate technology into the curriculum. Because teachers are in control of classroom settings, it was crucial that they were part of the experience.

Our main focus was on how many teachers continued to use technology in their lessons after the programme ended in the four government-funded secondary schools.

None of these schools had previous experience with information and communication technology.

INDUSTRY PROBLEMS

We found out that teachers faced a wide range of challenges when it came to integrating technology into their classrooms.

These included a lack of electricity, infrastructure and connectivity. Moreover, the training needed was complex and the resources required to deliver it were scarce.

At the start of the intervention, teachers didn’t know how to integrate technology in their teaching. They also didn’t have enough time to develop new lessons and had too many pupils to teach.

Our findings support the view that integrating technology into schools doesn’t automatically follow a simple placement of hardware and software.

It involves understanding the dynamic relationship between technology, how it’s used in the classroom and the content of the curriculum.

We sent teachers questionnaires and had focus group discussions with 64 teachers.

COLLABORATION

The aim was to see how many used technology in their classrooms two years after the programme had ended.

Based on the results, it appeared that some teachers were just beginning to use technology to present information.

But most were using it to support their educational practice outside the classroom. For example, they used technology to prepare lessons or to e-mail with colleagues.

We also found positive outcomes. There was collaboration at the school as well as the regional level.

In some schools, the teachers worked with others in different schools and passed on ideas. In turn, this contributed to the promotion of professionalism.

We concluded that the gains of the programme could only be sustained if schools and teachers felt a sense of ownership and were part of a process of evaluation so that they could understand what they had learnt and what goals they wanted to set.

This stresses the importance of professional development as a permanent process aimed at extending and updating the professional knowledge of teachers in the context of their work.