By PURITY WANJOHI

I grew up in a liberal home by African standards. We all cooked, washed the house, clothes and dishes. It didn’t matter if you were a boy or girl. We all also went to school, were allowed to pursue our interests and our opinions were heard and respected. It didn’t matter if you were a boy or a girl. In the same home, we were taught to appreciate our strengths and weaknesses as men and women. That meant knowing that there are things that men can do that women can’t do, and there are things women can do that men can’t do. As a result, with all things constant, I’m just as educated and as empowered as my brother. But for many women, this was never the case.

HURTING

Since time immemorial, women have been disadvantaged. In a society where men and women were to live together in harmony, women were to be “seen and not heard”.

Consequently, they were denied access to education, leadership and business opportunities, and even basic decision making spaces. They suffered miserably and in silence as most practices and customs supported this kind of thinking. But as society grew and changed, the need to have women have an equal stake in society became apparent.

With this realisation, the feminist movement — the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities — was born. Slowly by slowly, women began popping up in scenes once reserved for men. We now have women presidents, business and political leaders, etc. In fact, there’s never been a better time to be a woman than today. Just like a man, today’s woman is educated, and capable of running her own life. Things seem to be going in the right direction. But are they?

The idea behind the feminist movement was to ensure equal rights and opportunities for both men and women. Today’s feminism, however, is all about women and it’s proving to be detrimental. We’ve focused so much on growing women that we’ve forgotten to grow men. We fight for women’s rights and opportunities yet deny men their rights and opportunities. It almost seems like now is the women’s turn to “eat”. This begs the question: How different are we from the society that was before us? Aren’t we just doing the same thing they did but to a different gender? Instead of having a society where men and women are equal, what we have now are strong, independent women and weak, contemptible men. In fact, feminism in Kenya is synonymous with strong, angry and bitter women, out on a mission to show that they’re better than men. Modern feminism is hurting women, again. The very people it was trying to protect in the first place.

DISASTER

Of late, media reports of women brutally assaulted, maimed or killed by the men in their lives have increased. This is one effect of the one-sided feminist movement. We’re at the forefront watching a masculinity crisis unfold. While there are hundreds of women empowerment programmes, there are very few for men yet men have issues too. For example, men are more likely to suffer from depression than women, more likely to commit suicide and in the event of a disaster, they are likely to be left behind as women and children will be given the first priority. In addition, the challenges they face now are not the same they faced twenty years ago and to face them, they need new thought patterns and mindsets. While women’s mindsets are being changed, men are not challenged since society assumes that they to have it all together. They are not being mentored on how to be men in the face of a changing woman and a changing society. As women become more self-assured, men remain the same. They have the same old mindset, therefore unequipped to relate with these ‘new’ women. Their inability to relate and level up becomes a source of frustration and anger. Eventually, women are seen as a threat to their masculinity. To show assertiveness and remind them of who’s ‘boss’, these men, due to a lack of confidence, retort to physically assaulting and abusing women. In the end, society blames the women for being a ‘kichwa ngumu’. And the cycle continues. Not once do we stop to ask why the man would act like this. Not once do we perceive this as a cry for help.

SENSITIVE

If we’re to break this cycle, we must give attention to both men and women. We’re partners and we need each other to flourish. In the same way we’re building women’s confidence, so should we build men’s confidence. Both should be taught to celebrate who they are, what they have and what they can do and what they can’t do. Women are biologically different from men, are nurturers, compassionate, intuitive and sensitive as much as they are leaders. These are not weaknesses but strengths. Men should also have empowerment programs where they are taught timeless masculinity- how to lead, protect, provide, love and honour these confident women while still washing the dishes and seeking their opinion.

Feminism wasn’t meant to be a tool to pit women against men but a tool to build better, more cohesive and stronger societies.