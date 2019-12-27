If Locke were alive today, he would probably encourage each one of us to pause for a moment of self-reflection.

The BBI has identified corruption as one of the most problematic matters facing Kenya.

It is our right as citizens to know what the government is doing to stop graft, and it is the government’s obligation to do all within its power to stop it.

By MICHAEL MUGWANG'A

More by this Author

The seventeenth century English Enlightenment philosopher John Locke said that “The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom. For in all the states of created beings capable of law, where there is no law, there is no freedom.” This excerpt comes from the Second Treatise of Civil Government, a text whose fundamentally argument is that people are equal and subject to natural rights, deserved by all those living in a civilised society.

SOCIAL ORDER

The text is also known for Locke’s theory of social contract, an idea which argues that people have consented to the authority of the government in exchange for protection. People agree to surrender some of their freedoms in order to maintain social order and reduce the chaos that would potentially accompany a lack of governmental order.

It is claimed that Locke’s theories heavily influences the US Declaration of Independence, and they are known for encouraging introspection and self awareness. His arguments encourage people to think about themselves as individuals and reflect upon their place in society.

The individual must give a bit of himself to the government for the sake of social order, but on the flipside, that merits him receiving something in return.

If we are to criticise the law here or the way things function, we must make our best effort to be good citizens, and good humans, ourselves.

Advertisement

COHESION

Fortunately for us these days, Kenya is not in a state of chaos. Things are relatively calm, at least during the periods between election years. But the delicate unity that President Kenyatta has built is sometimes threatened by forces working for their own benefit, rather than taking part in the cohesion of the state.

Though Kenya is seen as one of Africa’s most promising countries in the age of modern technology and innovation, underlying issues sometimes affect our ability to transform into the economic powerhouse that we have the potential to be.

One of the issues that is acknowledged far and wide in our country is corruption. Granted, most of us do not take part in corrupt deals that lead to the disappearance of millions of shillings. But those in the upper echelons who are guilty of such crimes are no longer acting with impunity. They are being identified and arrested, one by one.

LEGAL TRIALS

That is the government’s obligation to us. Our reciprocal obligation as citizens is to be optimistic and pledge to live our lives as law abiding citizens. We must not feel hopeless, for there are many things for which to be hopeful.

Just recently, for example, DCI George Kinoti summoned several individuals associated with the stalled Itare Dam project. To date, it has cost Sh30 billion but no work is going on at the site. It was supposed to supply more than 80,000 residents of Molo, Njoro, Rongai, Kuresoi and Nakuru Town with the water they need for daily life. But has run into all sorts of problems, including flawed procurement processes and legal trials.

Amongst those summoned to be questioned about graft include seven politicians and three engineers. Just a week prior to this, the Water CS Simon Chelugui was also questioned by authorities.

SELF-REFLECTION

According to the DCI, the purpose of this questioning is to get those involved to record statements regarding misappropriation of public funds.

It is our right as citizens to know what the government is doing to stop graft, and it is the government’s obligation to do all within its power to stop it.

The BBI has identified corruption as one of the most problematic matters facing Kenya. If Locke were alive today, he would probably encourage each one of us to pause for a moment of self-reflection.

There are deeply rooted problems in Kenyan society. This is no secret. But a fact that does not seem to be understood by all is that we have responsibilities as citizens. It is a privilege to be part of our diverse nation, and it is a difficult task to set aside our disagreements and work together.

MUST UNITE

If we are to overcome our challenges, we must present a unified front. The handshake was the first step of the modern Kenyan social contract. If ending corruption is truly what we want, then we must unite behind the anti-graft campaign.