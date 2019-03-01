Many people do not do well with processing information about numbers and consequently may make poor decisions.

By MARK CLAYTON SHELLEY II

Why do people make such poor decisions about politics? Why are they so often distracted by lies, irrelevant alternatives and specious arguments?

Politicians use and abuse statistics and fabricate when it suits their purposes. The notion of politically related lying with numbers has been around a long time, back at least to Mark Twain in a 1906 book in which he attributed the phrase “lies, damn lies and statistics” to British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. Lots of others claim parentage of the phrase or are given credit for coining it.

I believe that politicians can get away with lies so easily because the public is not trained to critically consume statistical information or to defend against other (dis)information that is deliberately designed to mislead.

1. Lack of statistical skills

It’s difficult to be a critical consumer of statistical information, because that requires the ability to process numeric data in context.

Many people do not do well with processing information about numbers and consequently may make poor decisions. People who are more numerate are less susceptible to being led to a false conclusion, are less affected by their mood, and are more aware of the levels of risk associated with actions and decisions.

2. Letting emotions get the better of you

It’s easy for politicians to take advantage of what Nobel laureate Herbert Simon calls "bounded rationality". “Bounded rationality” is about being influenced by emotions, preconceived notions and things I may think I know but really don’t.

What’s more, political figures can get away with saying things that don’t square with the facts, because it would take too much effort for the average person to fact-check everything for accuracy.

Coupled with this is the psychological process of “confirmation bias.” If you hear or read or someone tells you something that sounds wrong to you, you tend to block out ideas, facts or data that don’t jibe with your current beliefs.

Confirmation bias can apply to a wide array of issues, including gun control, sexual double standards and more.

3. Overestimating your own knowledge

This brings us to the Dunning-Kruger effect.

People with lesser abilities tend to overstate their level of knowledge and understanding. If I see a bad call by a football referee, my first reaction might be to say that I could have gotten that call right, but I’m totally not trained as a referee and wouldn’t have a clue about what call to make on most plays.

This perception of illusory superiority comes from people not being equipped to realise that they do not know what they do not know. That in turn makes it all the more difficult to separate “fake news” from reality.

In a 2017 study, researchers Chris Vargo at the University of Colorado and Lei Guo and Michelle Amazeen at Boston University showed that false reports are instrumental in setting the news agenda for partisan media, despite fact-checkers’ efforts. Other research shows that most Americans who see fake news believe it.

Combined with a general lack of knowledge about political processes, these mental processes make it tough for anyone to understand the facts about major issues. Elected public officials are hired by the electorate precisely because they are good at saying things you like to hear. They are rewarded for what they say — rather than for doing the right thing.