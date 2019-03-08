By GLADYS BURINI

Human suffering is only understood through images”. This “saying” is a complete fabrication, but it holds some truth. Think about it; until you see the pale, malnourished children alongside dry carcasses during droughts, you haven’t felt the consequences of the hunger.

Let’s add a fairly well-known Caucasian celebrity to the same image, holding the child, smiling, while surrounded by the carcasses. Does this image add to your understanding of the drought? Let’s take it further. The celebrity posts the image on social media for his or her thousands, if not millions, of followers. Does this paint a better picture of the drought? I’d argue not.

VULNERABLE

If anything, I’m sure you’re feeling peeved right now. But at whom, I wonder. The celebrity? What exactly did they do wrong; they only came to help our children by raising millions of dollars for the drought. Come on, what harm can one self-serving photo, showing how selfless and charitable they are, cause?

It’s pretty clear it will be difficult to reach any agreement on why we view this kind of photography as wrong.

Let’s put the “white saviour” tweets and jabs to a rest and come up with a way to protect our children. But the white saviour is not entirely to blame. Local NGOs and facilitation teams have played a massive role in enabling this sickening behaviour.

Excited as the children might be at the prospect of “well-wishers” visiting, they didn’t give consent to be photographed and have their images posted around the world. This robs vulnerable children of their privacy even before they know what the word means.

The celebrity may have come in the name of helping, but our children end up paying for photo ops that go on to boost brands and perceptions of people they’ve never even heard of.

So why do we keep on pawning our children when some of these celebrities will never touch their own money to help. In fact, they attach themselves to international charities, ensuring this comes at no personal cost to them!

ANONYMOUS

It’s appalling that some of these charities’ ethos is protecting children from violence, harm and abuse. Look in the mirror. Are you really upholding your principles or just passing out your handbook for donations?

Time has come to take responsibility for our actions in furthering this negative narrative. We may need charity, but it should never be at the price of abusing children entrusted to us.

Genuine charity doesn’t seek to be seen or heard. It remains anonymous. The celebrity Good Samaritan standard, when it comes to charity, has been perfectly depicted by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. As a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, she has been to possibly every country with a refugee crisis. In June 2017, Angelina was in Nairobi in a hushed trip to mark World Refugee Day.

Whereas she visited adolescent refugee girls, not once did she pose with the children as one so far removed from their surroundings. In fact, if you “Googled” Angelina Jolie, you would be hard-pressed to find a “white saviour” image of her.

You want to change the narrative on “white saviours”? Stop handing over our children as props to disingenuous strangers.