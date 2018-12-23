By ERIC KIRAITHE

This year could go down as the one when Kenya lived its political Canaan as the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga fostered classic national stability.

Not that I am in the business of giving political barbs and bouquets; to the contrary, a key mandate of my office is to represent the voice of the civil service as a body of professionals in matters of strategic public interest.

The civil service epitomises the going concern in states, transcends political regimes and, hence, is the terra firma of modern societies. History has shown that politicians can easily become immune to the strategic sense of public good and their initial vision blurred — save for the eye that sees popularity, money and political power.

Societies that have prospered depend on professionals for their civilisation. In turn, professionals earn their place on account of expertise gained through education, research and experience.

Professional authority is maintained when practitioners consistently demonstrate integrity in applying their superior knowledge to actualise citizens’ aspirations and mitigate human fear of conflict, poverty, hunger and disease. This distinguishes professionals and makes pursuit of knowledge one of the most enduring human endeavours.

INTEGRITY TEST

Inversely, when professionals fail the integrity test due to greed for power, money or both, they lose their leverage in society. This is unfortunate because society needs a class of patriotic professionals to interpret the social, economic and political dynamics and produce future leaders.

As we close 2018, it is obvious that the Kenyan politician enjoys much more social leverage than the professional; a few examples point to a body at an advanced stage of decay.

In September, 12 babies died at Nairobi’s Pumwani Maternity Hospital in a 48-hour period. This disturbing news did not come from medical professionals shocked at such a high number of deaths during birth. It came from a politician, who has distinguished himself in the art and craft of populism.

When the doctors’ union appeared before the media, none of the officials talked about the circumstances that could have led to the deaths and how they could be avoided; they tried to justify their colleagues’ actions and exonerate them. They had done the same a year earlier, when their colleagues opened the head of the wrong patient.

TRANSLOCATE RHINOS

In July, KWS decided to translocate rhinos from Nakuru to Tsavo. While planning for this scientifically delicate operation, the veterinary surgeons forgot the small matter of testing the water and pasture in the new location. In the end, the country lost 11 of this most endangered species.

Throughout the year, sadists were treated to free entertainment as expensive buildings were reduced to ruins, visiting untold destitution and trauma on their otherwise industrious owners.

This proves one fact: Engaging surveyors, architects and engineers while investing millions of shillings, is no longer a guarantee that you will not complete a manifestly illegal structure.

Universally, teaching and examining students is the business of teachers. But in Kenya, exams are a Cabinet-level affair, else the entire exercise is abrogated by cheating.

This year, teachers straddled the countryside committing the criminal offence of arson. Reason? The TSC developed a teacher performance appraisal system they did not like. Should we, then, wonder why their charges have been burning classrooms and dormitories that were built before their parents were born?

THEFT OF FUNDS

Of course, our lawyers are at their most learned when defending persons accused of mega theft of public funds. They went a notch higher: A huge mob has been storming the law courts on a publicly confessed mission to pay a ‘political debt’ incurred through a favourable judgment of September 1, 2017 for their political party.

In the mega frauds exposed, it is difficult to tell which professionals played the greatest part while robbing ‘Wanjiku’. It is fitting that they tender an unqualified apology to Wanjiku as a Christmas gift and make a resolution to restore professionalism in the New Year.