By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

There are services that are essential to facilitate crucial services, information and oversight during this period of a dusk-to-dawn curfew and the ban on movement in and out of some counties.

I salute all the people working hard round the clock to provide comfort to many of us, including doctors, nurses, lab technologists, police, transporters, food suppliers, the media, religious groups praying and employers who have allowed their employees to continue working at a challenging time.

Despite the negative effects of Covid-19 on jobs and business, new business opportunities are emerging, jobs are being created, new skills and competencies being redefined.

That said, employers who send their staff out daily to render the much-needed services must ensure that they are protected from the virus.

If you are an employee in this category, your employer has the responsibility to facilitate your work in various ways.

Ensure you are provided with all the protective clothing required, not just to keep you safe, but also to comply with the law.

These include full protective gear for health workers, gloves, masks, aprons, footwear, sanitisers, plexiglass barriers, soap, water and paper towels.

SAFETY

Further, social distancing must be observed, not just among staff, but for customers as well.

The employer should ensure that all customers are aware of what is expected of them and commit to comply for their own safety and that of others.

In addition, office premises must be thoroughly cleaned and fumigated, especially where workers share work stations, to enhance safety. The same applies to vehicles.

In businesses where testing is required before services can be rendered, like in restaurants and hotels, employers are responsible for coordinating and meeting the cost of all tests.

The ban on movement in and out of some counties has restricted the flow of goods and services to the affected counties, except for essential products.

Those going into or out of restricted areas must have a special pass issued by the government. It is your employer’s responsibility to ensure you have this pass and, possibly, a car sticker that is issued upon an employer’s recommendation.

Further, if you have to work during curfew hours, your employer should facilitate your movement, especially if you rely on public transport.

Finally, it is important get enough rest. As staff in essential services, there is the temptation to do much more than usual. Avoid doing too much. Your employer should allow you enough rest and emotional support to avoid burnout.