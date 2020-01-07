By ERIC MUKOYA

Many pundits predict that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the economy will be closely watched in 2020.

That is without a doubt. Yet to make progress, we must speak truth to power.

Despite BBI being hailed for its positive and inspiring recommendations, critics of this outcome of the truce between the two arch-rivals in the past two elections — President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime Minister Raila Odinga — rightly remind us that there are many good reports that yielded nothing due to failure to implement them.

We seem to remember the Ndung’u Report — Kenya’s most authoritative document on land — only when we realise Mau Forest is nearly depleted by senseless plunder.

We have forgotten the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report, which fingered historical injustices as the abscesses eating at the national fabric.

Even the Waki Report on the 2007/2008 post-election violence never united us, but deepened our ethnic divide.

FINDING RIGHT FOOTING

Granted, reports are not 100 per cent accommodative. In any event, they are only compromises.

But this doesn’t reduce the purpose for task forces, commissions of inquiry and committees.

When implemented faithfully, these national processes provide closure, without which the country will always experience stillbirth and hurt from unfinished business due to indecisive leadership, unending-unfulfilled promises of good, unaccountable and incomplete issue-driven initiatives. All this despite a globally lauded Constitution!

We’re a strange society. Just like the Republicans in the US who are now denying the blunt truth that President Donald Trump has abused office not once.

Nor should we emulate the Democrats, only prosecuting those we dislike and hold divergent views. Truth has never had two meanings.

Last year was historic for Kenya. On the health front, we committed to enact laws and other measures to fight cancer, though the drive was motivated by the loss of ‘good’ leaders to the disease.

That thousands of ordinary folk had died from the monster hadn’t mattered.

GRAFT BLIGHT

But we took cognisance of the expensive medicine, routine exorbitant and seemingly unending medical tests and a slow NHIF system grudgingly expanding services amid a scam involving contributions.

Corruption was a hot subject too. At least one Cabinet secretary, a few governors and technical officers of several ministries faced prosecution. We expect many in 2020.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t bring back what we have lost in such scandals as Galana-Kulalu irrigation project, Kimwarer and Arror dams, the Eurobonds, the hyped, though unused, imported medical equipment for counties, and the trademark NYS heist.

Add up the processes and actions in form of litigation, task forces, commissions of inquiry and the country ends up losing up to Sh1 trillion yearly.

Artiste King Kaka spoke of our naivety but, instead of listening, we vilify the truth teller, labelling the messenger and disparaging the message.

TIME TO ACT RIGHT

We lack the courage to hold the truth when said with conviction of purpose.

We are happier massaging our egos, unfortunately grown on denial, and temporary images of success coined in few national infrastructural projects.

Let us not transfer political marasmus into 2020. We need value-based engagements.

A political class that understands and embodies the language of the poor. A Judiciary that does not succumb to pressure, but rules to lock those charged with corruption out of office.

The nation cries for officials for whom service, not personal enrichment, is their call and a President who doesn’t bow to political pressure. A Legislature that makes laws that benefit the people and is the watchdog.

But all this may not be sustainable without a citizenry that is vigilant. Eternal vigilance is the price of democracy.