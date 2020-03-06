By FAITH ONEYA

“Forwarded as Received” is a quintessentially Kenyan phrase that quite often symbolises an assault on reason rather than a generous need to share useful information.

On social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, the exasperating phrase is a warning that you are about to be bombarded with “important” but unsubstantiated information.

Energetic squabbles follow these ominous messages, with a number of people from different backgrounds generously sharing “expert” opinions on the subject matter.

RUMOUR-MONGERING

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which seems to be spreading at a slower rate than the messages from the forwarders and receivers, it has become apparent that rumour-mongering — or “Forwarded as Received” — has become the vehicle that drives senseless panic, xenophobia and sinophobia (anti-Chinese sentiments), with the latter being felt more heavily than the others.

Little wonder then that the Kenyan government, with all its ineptitude in dealing with risk of a coronavirus outbreak, has taken measures to deal with the “Forwarded as Received” virus as the former seems to have it by the throat.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna has once again dismissed in muscular terms claims that there are any cases of Covid-19 in the country and warned those spreading fake alerts — the Forwarded as Received people — about coronavirus on social media that they are being tracked and that they will be arrested. This Forwarded as Received behaviour will also attract a Sh5 million fine or a two-year prison sentence, or both, according to the Computer and Cyber Crimes Act.

SWIFT DECLARATIONS

Such swift declarations in response to the cry of Kenyans stuck in Wuhan who just wanted to come home were sorely lacking.

Instead, the government, as part of its serial bungling spree in dealing with Covid-19, said it would give them Sh 1.3 million, an amount dismissed by one of the parents of the stranded children as inadequate, given that the prices of basic items had shot up and that there are over 100 Kenyans there.

Those of us with no other country to turn to are only sure of one thing: that should an outbreak occur, Kenya is not ready to handle it.

Especially now that the government allowed the exportation of thousands of masks to China, according to a Daily Nation article that further stated that the masks had been moved from Kenya although we do not have enough of them to contain an outbreak.

And while the export of the masks has since been banned by the government, the gaps left will still be felt, even with promises that they will be sealed by local manufacturers.

Masks can’t be repatriated, after all. But enough about the “shocking” actions and reactions from the government.

The “Forwarded as Received” culture, which gives permission to the sender to exonerate himself or herself from any responsibility or accountability for the messages sent, thrives because of our general inability — or refusal, some might say — to question the information sent to us.

FORWARD BUTTON

Perhaps the education system, which is keener on producing robots than well-rounded human beings and great thinkers, is to blame for this, because everybody, at some point, is guilty of finding joy in hitting the “forward” button.

A glance through any social media platform will show you that the primary school dropout is as prone to sending a “Forwarded as Received” message as a university professor who has probably presented conference papers on fake news and propaganda at an international academic conference.

The thought of the Sh5 million fine or jail time is definitely not enough to jolt anyone into resisting the temptation to respond to the Forwarded as Received itch.

But never has there been a worse time for us to let go of the capacity to reason. Our brothers and sisters for whom Covid-19 has meant a reinvention of their lives need us to think twice before hitting that “forward” button.