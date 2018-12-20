By STEPHEN GITAGAMA

Increased threats to media freedom across the world are shrinking the very space credited for the advancement of democracy and socio-economic development.

These are challenging times, where what seemed fantasy or delusional is now obvious and the abnormal is the new normal. We no longer break news; leaders around the world use every opportunity to attack our work and credibility; and everybody out there now calls themselves journalists and photo editors under the guise of citizen journalism.

Our children, neighbours, close friends and parents have become the propagators of fake news; features and news stories are now broadcast, not from the expensive, high-tech, studios, but from the comfort of one’s bedroom; and the huge Kenyan youth population present both a challenge and an opportunity, depending on what aisle you stand.

So, the question is whether there is a future in journalism, whose history dates back to 1556. The many surveys commissioned by the industry have one thing in common: An overwhelming number of Kenyans are hungry for news. Hence, I strongly believe that, in this world of changing consumer habits, complex consumers, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI) and the related big buzz words, journalism continues to have a place like never before.

But it is not just journalism; it is quality journalism.

This is journalism founded on the bedrock of core values that espouse independent voices, diversity and freedom of expression. It is journalism whose mission is to be a trusted partner to our emerging African democracies, a champion of the ordinary person in his or her interaction with the government, a voice for the rule of law and respect for human rights and a strong advocate for free market economies.

It is journalism that refuses to pander to partisan whims — even when, from time to time, it comes under attack by interest groups attempting to undermine its credibility. It is journalism that seeks to positively influence society and is guided and stands by the values of truth, independence, fairness, balance and accuracy.

It is this kind of journalism that will ensure our relevance, redefine who we are and thus secure the sustainability of our industry into the unknown.

Every media company is rethinking its future but, if you do not focus on the core — quality journalism — your future will be shaky and at stake. This kind of journalism will always face threats, the biggest of them the innovative attacks on media freedom. Kenya is no stranger to the affront to media freedom despite it being enshrined in the Constitution as a fundamental right.

It is no surprise that, this year, Kenya fell one place to 96th in the latest World Press Freedom Index ranking released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). This was attributed to routine attacks, intimidation and threats that journalists received from security forces and politicians and their supporters in their coverage of last year’s General Election.

However, we must always remind those in positions of authority that media freedom is grounded in an overwhelming political consensus and that a free press serves a fundamental public interest — which is speaking truth to power and doing so without fear or favour, no matter how inconvenient.

In view of the rapidly changing consumer habits, we must address the wave of digital evolution that is causing a shift in our industry. Media are now looking into providing a 360-degree consumer engagement — digital, broadcasting and print.

We’ve never had so much news available immediately from all parts of the world. Social media and user-generated news sites have little or no regulatory oversight, no commitment to be truthful or fair. So, we should take advantage of this and be the difference by providing quality journalism to this new age consumer at their most convenient platform.

We are a messenger, storyteller, fact checker and explainer. I am not a journalist but, as one of the leaders in the media industry, I can assure you that we will never shy away or tire from protecting journalists’ lives and ensuring their safety, while advocating media freedoms. Where we go wrong, let us be forthright and humble to admit our mistakes.