By CIUGU MWAGIRU

Algerians should on Friday have been happily marking the 65th anniversary of the start of the country's epic war for independence.

Memories of that war, which began on November 1, 1954 and lasted six years, seem to have been relegated to the back burner, though.

Instead, the throngs of demonstrators who took to the streets were more focused on the status of democracy in the country today.

The gathering was the 37th since the eruption of protests in February, and is unlikely to be the last.

Surging through the streets of Algiers, demonstrators were once again protesting plans for the December 12 presidential election. The protesters were demanding sweeping reforms.

Gratefully, the simmering chaos in Algeria comes in the wake of fairly orderly polls in Mozambique and Botswana, where the incumbents retained power.

The two countries held general elections on October 15 and 23, respectively, amid the usual claims of shortcomings.

PROTESTS

As matters turned out, President Filipe Nyusi won 73 per cent of the votes securing a landslide victory amid opposition mumblings. Botswana’s Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi also romped home with a convincing win.

In Guinea, thousands of people took to the streets in a series of anti-government protests. The latest demos were reminiscent of the deadly ones that rocked the perennially unstable nation on October 14 and 15.

Sparked by suspicions that president Alpha Condé plans to seek a third term, the protests resulted in the jailing of a dozen opposition figures.

The situation is slightly different in Guinea-Bissau. The small West African country of two million people has hardly experienced political orderliness.

Since independence in 1974, the former Portuguese colony has experienced four army takeovers and 16 attempted coups.

BOUTEFLIKA'S SUCCESSOR

The prognosis for its current political malaise is worrying given that President José Mario Vaz dissolved his council of ministers on Monday and announced a presidential election to be held on November 24.

The new date is different from the one put forward by the National Electoral Commission, which had recommended a November 3. The poll will involve 49 political parties.

The Algerian poll is supposed to find a replacement for former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.