By KOIGI WA WAMWERE

The more one observes Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and its activities, the more one is convinced that it’s not working to unite and take Kenya to ‘Canaan’ as claimed by its proponents.

In the name of healing ethnic exclusivity, BBI seems to, instead, be preparing Kenyan communities not for unity but rule of ethnic Balkanisation. And if Kenyans don’t learn and accept to be Kenyan but don ethnic identity, they will not be Kenyan and will, therefore, never unite.

The following tell-tale signs indicate that BBI may — whether deliberately or inadvertently — not be advancing national unity, but negative ethnicity that will divide Kenyans even more.

First, BBI public rallies are organised not to learn about the problems of all Kenyans, but the exclusive interests of ethnic communities. It’s as if the interests of one community are necessarily in contradiction with those of the others in the region.

When BBI was taken to Nyanza, it was to learn about the problems of the Luo community. In Kisii, it was to listen to views of the Abagusii. In Kakamega, it was to exclusively address Luhya interests. In Coast region, it was to inform itself on problems and interests of coastal people exclusively.

And when it was taken to Narok, it was as a champion of Maa interests against those of other communities. The same thing happened in Garissa, for northeastern region, and in Meru last weekend, where it was for the Mount Kenya region.

To make expression of exclusive ethnic communities possible, in any one area, BBI allows expression of particular ethnic interests only. By allowing only one ethnic community to address the rally, it has become the most divisive organ of Kenyan politics. To unite Kenya, BBI must give everyone a voice.

The truth is, the various Kenyan communities will never unite as a nation if leaders teach them to be different and to have different problems and interests from other Kenyans settled within and without the same ethnic homeland.

Second, by BBI avoiding the ideology of nationalism, and by not attacking the ideology of negative ethnicity as the language of ethnic exclusivity, leaders are using the latter to justify and legitimise inclusion of ethnic elites of all communities into national government, not to serve all Kenyans but their particular ethnic interests.

Third, the BBI founders and leaders, President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, have deliberately refused to embrace nationalism that their fathers used to unite Kenyans for the Independence struggle. They seem to be pursuing personal political interests instead of enhancing the ethnic diversity of Kenyans.

Fourth, according to BBI, we have no national leaders anymore. We only have tribal kingpins who champion the interests of their ethnic communities. This is unlike at the time of Independence, when leaders championed national interests.

Fifth, BBI identifies leaders not as Kenyan leaders, but as ethnic leaders whom they invite to speak in its meetings not for interests of every Kenyan, but those of their communities, which they view as different from the others.

Sixth, BBI seems to preach the well-known refrain of ethnic politics that it is every ethnic community’s turn to eat — a dream that cannot be realised without power; hence the mad scramble for the presidency and desire to expand the Executive to accommodate all ethnic elites instead of completing our many years’ journey to the all-inclusive Kenyan socialist table where everyone will be welcome.

Seventh, increasing positions in the Executive in order to accommodate tribal chiefs in government in the name of inclusion of ethnic communities is a negative ethnicity agenda, not a solution to the problem of ethnic exclusivity that can only be cured by nationalisation of the whole government to serve all Kenyans equally.

Eighth, if in its meetings BBI introduces its speakers — who include county governors, senators and party leaders — onto the podium only with a speaker’s ethnic music, BBI is not a source of health for all, but of an ethnic virus that is more dangerous than the coronavirus disease.

Ninth, when people tell BBI meetings to consider their historical injustices, such as colonial robbery of land, they should not forget other historical injustices like the Wagalla massacre, atrocities against the Mau Mau and torture perpetrated against detainees and prisoners of the Second Liberation.

Tenth, if BBI advocates a change of the economic system, why is it shy to say social democracy is the one that will save the poor and create true unity between the poor and the rich?