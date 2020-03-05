Differences are bound to emerge whenever two or more people are working together, no matter the genuineness of their intentions.

It is important for Noordin and Kinoti to put their houses in order.

By GICHU KIHORO

That the fight against corruption is in high gear is not in doubt, and President Kenyatta’s mission to stop the country’s single most cancerous enemy will succeed.

However, the corrupt will, and are obviously fighting back. They will do everything in their power to stop the war but they will lose. If the war will stop, it will be only after corruption has been vanquished. That is the promise the President gave and, so far, there is no reason to doubt it.

But it is disturbing to witness what looks like a war within the house of two of the leading generals in the anti-corruption barracks.

When, early in the week, we saw a seeming disagreement between officers from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in court, we had a reason to get worried.

Officers from DDP Noordin Haji’s office publicly differed with those from DCI’s George Kinoti over the status of investigations and prosecution of Kenya Ports Authority boss Daniel Manduku.

This was unusual. We have every reason to believe that it was a sibling misunderstanding that will be ironed out sooner rather than later so we can move on towards a corruption-free Kenya. It is unfortunate though that many interpreted as a sign of simmering tensions between the two important offices over the handling of high-profile cases.

Kenyans still believe the two have what it takes to rid the country of endemic corruption. None of them can succeed on his own.

Since they were appointed they have given the war on corruption a fresh impetus and we have seen big shots arrested and charged.

It would be laughable if Kenyans start seeing them as being the weak link in the war against corruption, especially after they pointed fingers at the Judiciary.

It is, for instance, the DPP’s sole responsibility to present a criminal case before a court. He also has the legal leeway to review a file or return it to the DCI for further investigations. The DPP can also amend a charge sheet or withdraw any proceedings before court.

Mr Kinoti can only pursue a criminal case in person through private prosecution, but any matter investigated by his department has to go through the office of the DPP.

But Kinoti has an equally important role to play. He is the only one who can investigate and arrest people suspected to have stolen from the public.

He has every right to feel angry whenever those he has caught with hands in the public cookie jar are let free by courts because the prosecutor chooses not to press charges.

Luckily, a press briefing held jointly by Mr Haji and Mr Kinoti on Thursday morning has restored the faith the country had in them. The DPP and the DCI assured the public that all was well despite the Manduku hiccup.

The country has no option but to defeat the corrupt monster. Every one of us must play their part, however minor it may look.