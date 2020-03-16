By NICHOLAS OCHIENG ODUOR

I am not a medical practitioner but, from a layman’s point of view, I believe the government is underestimating the impact of Covid-19 on the country.

First world countries like Italy, China and the United States are already overwhelmed by the rate at which the virus is spreading.

The US has suspended flights from Europe for a month while Italy is under quarantine.

The magnitude of the spread of the coronavirus disease can be compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918, which is believed to be the deadliest in human history, killing at least 50 million people worldwide.

The US alone recorded over half a million deaths. Its spread began just like Covid-19: There is a hypothesis that it originated somewhere in northern China and its effect was felt worldwide.

Ironically, even though Kenya had been ranked as one of the African countries with a high risk of contracting the deadly virus, officials let in an aeroplane from the epicentre of the disease: China. And Covid-19 has since landed: Three cases have been confirmed and a presidential directive issued to close schools and institutions of higher learning over the threat of further spread of the disease.

As I ponder about the government’s preparedness, I am left with the following concerns. First, it has only set up a 120-bed isolation ward in Mbagathi Hospital. Yes, this is a noble idea, but what if more than 120 cases are diagnosed? Where will the rest be taken?

In addition, this plan seems to be only for Nairobi cases; what if a case is reported in the other entry points, such as Mombasa, Busia, Malaba or Namanga? How will they be treated?

The new Health Cabinet secretary, Mr Mutahi Kagwe, had asked all the counties to set up an isolation ward each for Covid-19 cases — which most have confirmed having done. Yet, as much as health is a devolved function, Covid-19 is not something that can be left in the hands of county governments, owing to the resources required to fight it.

Sadly, we haven’t heard of any plan to train county health personnel on how to tackle the global pandemic. Neither have we of supply of test kits or protective gear to doctors and nurses at the county level.

Secondly, the government has not come out with a plan to sensitise the public about Covid-19 prevention. We only receive some alerts on our phones. The citizens are now left at the mercy of self-professed ‘experts’ who flood social media with messages tagged “forwarded as received”. Most of these messages are doubtful and, therefore, not worth spreading.

Countries like Rwanda have come up with a noble plan to prevent the spread of the virus. There are various spots in the capital city, Kigali, with tap water, where the public is advised to wash their hands before boarding or upon alighting from a bus or any other vehicle.

Thirdly, Nairobi is a densely populated city, where you rub shoulders with people from all walks of life. We have crowded streets, bus stops, banks, churches, supermarkets and markets, to mention but a few. This means the rate of infection could be much higher than we can imagine.

All these, together with our culture of shaking hands and hugging, is something that should not be ignored. In addition, Kenyans who use public transport are accustomed to travelling with the windows tightly shut — mostly to ward off phone- and purse snatchers.

Lastly, the government should also think of impact of Covid- 19 on our economy. We have seen what is happening with the global economy.

In the event that we find ourselves in this quagmire, just as the learning institutions have been closed, most factories could shut down, bringing everything to a standstill in the urban areas.

Think of all the blue-colour workers; how will they survive? I am also trying to think of that employer who will pay their workers without any job done. The situation could be dire. Prevent that fire now; don’t wait to extinguish an inferno.