By PHARIS KIMARU

More by this Author

The idea that Uhuru Kenyatta should remain in power in whatever capacity past his two-term limit is an affront on our sovereignty in principle and action.

We may have, since independence, failed to develop a pedigree for democracy, justice and integrity, but we are a country, a republic even, and we have managed to somehow remain one for almost 60 years. This idea would destroy that.

I don’t know whether he is for it and I am waiting eagerly for him to come out guns blazing and spray this idea to its deserved demise.

My point is that if you are a citizen of this republic, the idea of Uhuru choosing to stick around as prime minister ought to fill your entire being with dread.

QUALITY OF LIFE

If it does not, you are possibly complicit in the delivery of what could easily become the final nail of our national coffin.

Advertisement

Let me tell you a secret about Kenya: the inability of citizens to muster sufficient anger and disgust is the backbone of all the evil that has happened and keeps happening to us. It is this very backbone that this mendacious idea is based on.

We are terrible at being angry. We have not seen or felt anger in this country since we brought down the Union Jack, and that is the point King Kaka tried to make the other day but failed.

The irony was supreme: the only two people who were angered by the song were the seeker of lighter duties and that bottom-feeding televangelist.

Everyone else probably watched it and loved it, but not enough to get angry.

LAW AMENDMENT

We have lost trillions of shillings, countless opportunities for growth and a higher quality of life, and we have lost lives because we cannot do anger right as a nation. Because we cannot get angry at those who take everything from us.

Over the years, we have been asked to channel our anger through our tribes, to get mad at those Kikuyus, Luos or Kalenjins.

And we have fallen for this. The result is a nation unmoored — a vessel that never feels right on the water, despite carrying millions of souls.

The proposal to amend the Constitution to give President Kenyatta a second coming as prime minister is thankfully nothing to do with tribe; it has everything to do with how much the Kenyan people will put up with.

This is the real test of our independence, sovereignty and all of that. If we can alter our most sacred document to create a post for one person then we have reached rock bottom.

SALVAGE REPUTATION

We have a political class that is fantastically adept at hurting the people they are supposed to protect. This move will unlock a whole new level of hurt, ruin and loss.

Societies evolve, people learn and grow, and nothing is written in stone.

We must reclaim our right to be angry as a people, one country from east to west and north to south; because that is what made us a country in the first place.

Anger is good, healthy and even beautiful. We have lost so much, especially in socioeconomic promise, that generations of Kenyans to come have ample lament.

Let us give them cause for celebration and begin to salvage our reputation in the annals of history.