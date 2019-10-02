We need a strengthened system of checks and balances for the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

We need more executive roles and a stronger parliament, empowering more Kenyans, representing more communities.

By MICHAEL MUGWANG'A

For four years out of every five years, Kenya is the apple of the global community’s eye. The archetypal success story of a country in Africa moving forward. An example of progress and development.

While, of course, Kenya and its governance are far from perfect, we are still seen as a leader on the continent and rightly so. So why, once every five years does this nation descend into chaos?

POLITICAL SYSTEM

Why does a unified proud nation descend into tribal squabbling? Why do we let superfluous bouts of post-election violence repeatedly tarnish our global reputation and unnecessarily take so many innocent lives?

The root of this outburst of evil can be found in our political system. Not our politicians. Not our political ideologies. But our political system itself.

While some blame very real inter-tribal rivalries, over both resources and restitution, the reality is somewhat more concerning. It is concerning because it is fundamental. It is in-built in the foundations of our political system. And it needs to change.

Let’s set the scene. If we were to have an election with the existing system and no incitement, no fake news, no calls to violence, would the problem be solved? Would post-election violence become a thing of the past? I believe the answer is no. We would still suffer. This is because the system is a winner takes-it-all system. It leaves clear winners and clear losers. The losers, however, aren’t losing points, or goals, or candy; they are losing power. They are losing ownership.

WINNER-TAKES-ALL

This is why calls to change the system in the interests of national unity should be viewed in a positive light. These constitutional changes can save lives. By diffusing power between leaders from different groups, and by moving away from a winner-takes-all executive presidency; you remove the feeling of utter loss; of sheer disempowerment.

Whilst we do not know what the final proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative will be, we do know that the consultation process so far has been unprecedentedly broad and inclusive.

We also know that leaders from across the tribal divide and political spectrum are coming together to find the right answers for the people of Kenya. This must not be belittled. For Kenyan political leaders to come together in such a manner is no small feat!

WANJIKU FIRST

At all times during this process we must of course put Wanjiku first. This must be a bottom-up led initiative; from the counties to the capital, and not the other way around. The BBI seems to be going in that direction, getting as many groups in the tent as possible.

Other initiatives out there have some good ideas. But we must be wary of those trying to further centralise our system. We must also be wary of knee jerk initiatives, born of political rivalry and lacking in crucial nuance.

While they have some merits, they fail to provide a positive unifying road map for a traditionally divided nation and irresponsibly places more power in the hands of the executive presidency.

TRANSPARENCY

Thus instead of dividing the national cake up more fairly between the various communities, tribes and regions of Kenya, it appears to concentrate the power further.

We need more executive roles and a stronger parliament, empowering more Kenyans, representing more communities. We need a strengthened system of checks and balances for the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

More importantly, we need to see real fundamental change which will bring transparency and accountability to a system that works for its people; not against them.