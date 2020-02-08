By SAM WAMBUGU

Legions of government services run on the back of technology.

At the heart of those systems are prized, confidential data, without which government services would be crippled.

It’s those systems and their data that cyber attackers covet so much that they are always on the prowl waiting for the right time to attack.

Cyber attacks are one of the biggest government head-scratchers, only that they are rarely reported.

There is also the misguided notion that cyber attacks are not too lethal because no one dies when they strike — the reality presents a different sobering story.

In Kenya, for instance, government websites are often defaced if not crashed by online hackers, a problem that is not unique to developing countries.

The world is virtually on an arms race with cyber criminals, each trying to outsmart the other.

ADEQUATE PREPARATION

An attack on a power grid in Ukraine, an attempted attack on electric companies in the United States, and attacks on banks in Russia and other European countries give a glimpse of the knotty issues that countries face.

“The blow that knocks you down is the blow that you don’t see coming”, so goes an often quoted saying. To thwart attacks, preparation is key.

While only a few government departments pass the cybersecurity-readiness tests, the frequent seismic changes in the IT landscape complicate the problem.

Compared to developed countries, developing countries rank lowest on cyber-preparedness charts, meaning that many institutions and vital installations are exposed to online attacks.

SCARCE EXPERTS

Cybersecurity engineers — the guards that keep online intellectual property safe — are hard to find.

According to recent estimates, there will be as many as 3.5 million unfilled positions in the cybersecurity industry globally in the next few years.

Moreover, finely polished cybersecurity staff command top salary figures. These challenges should make us defiant and not be defeated.

The government must first sound a warning to cybercrooks by hiring a cybersecurity czar.

The czar would lead a vanguard team of cyber space experts with a singular role of keeping our online wealth safe.

He would help politicians sharpen the spear to take on the attackers legally, politically, and using other appropriate deterrents.

The czar would keep a sharp eye on the usual targets — election management systems, corporate espionage, ransomware attacks and massive data breaches.

FORESTALLING ATTACK

Backed by a savant team of finely tuned specialists, the czar would be the government’s top-most adviser on matters of cybersecurity.

He would be responsible for driving the country’s cyber-safety strategy and oversee its implementation.

He or she should ensure that laws are in place to require all cyber breaches, regardless of whether they are successful or not, are promptly reported.

Failing to report a cyber attack denies the experts the opportunity to learn from the incident and to further fortify our cyberspace against future assaults.

The czar would ensure that the country has the means to bounce back in the event of a strike.