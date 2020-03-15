By KALTUM GUYO

For many ardent followers of Kenyan politics, one thing to notice is how the Building Bridges Initiative has morphed from a unifying concept to a divisive one.

Things went awry for BBI the day it was hijacked by politicians and dragged into political rallies that turned nastier by the day. Its nine-point plan became the singsong for 2022 political campaigns rather than issues worthy of reflection by Kenyans, who were the intended beneficiaries.

The core of the BBI is now sprouting calls for referendum. This is just a whisper but will, no doubt, grow louder with time.

REFERENDUM

Some of the proponents of BBI and referendum push are advocating legislative changes as early as July.

The inference is that a referendum would lay the ground for the changes apparently required in the shaping of political structures in readiness for the new government coming in 2023. New faces, new chairs; pre-emptively and dubiously.

The campaigns for 2022 have been ongoing since the last election and are only reaching a crescendo. With factions forming left, right and centre, it would only be fair to save us further pain and stagnation by sending the country to an early election.

Why prolong our pain when we can deal with the election now and be done with 2022 and BBI with one fell swoop?

One of the constitutional duties of the President, at Article 131(2)(c), is to “promote and enhance the unity of the nation”. As the President, Uhuru Kenyatta is overseeing a divided country with premature campaigns for 2022 and BBI uncertainty gripping the country.

ACT NOW

First, the President ought to come out and declare his stand on 2022 rather than working through proxies such as Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. He will not only save Atwoli money for all the phones he breaks campaigning to have him stay beyond his term but will be creating political stability.

Historically, Kenya leadership has relied on loudmouths to test the waters by throwing out small baits to the masses to bite and, hopefully, get hooked on an idea.

That Atwoli keeps saying President Kenyatta is too young to retire and is capable of carrying on is not a call of a lone mad man in a village market. The idea of term extension is, most likely, a foregone conclusion before it goes viral, Twitter-speak.

President Kenyatta’s proclamation on his future and his plans for uniting Kenya would be a relief to many, especially the citizens.

The politicking is becoming a concern with serious assassination allegations now being made by his deputy, Dr William Ruto.

The negativity engendered by the early campaigns and BBI frisson has far-reaching implications for the country, even beyond its borders.

EARLY ELECTION

Secondly, as the incumbent, he needs to consider calling an early election so that the country can put behind it all the 2022 scheming and focus on rebuilding the economy.

The other option is to let President Kenyatta carry on — for two reasons. The first is based around the ‘Big Four Agenda’. This is his initiative and, if properly executed, will be of great benefit to the country.

But there is no time left for him to see it through. Whether it was started in his last term by default or design is hard to tell.

He could, therefore, be given a transitional period after 2022 to finish what he started. At the end of that period, we would be able to assess its success or find out if it was a noose for him to hang himself with.

The second point is around the staggering debt ceiling of approximately Sh6 trillion.

That is not an amount to be scoffed at. President Kenyatta got us into the mess; surely, it is his to clear and not lumber someone else with!

TENSION

And, despite all the tension, it is not clear, to-date, who the front runners are. Kenya needs, and deserves, political stability to dig itself out of the economic hole we are in. Would we rather work with the unknown or tried and tested regime until we get back on our economically stable feet? Bitter pill to swallow for some but worth a thought.

Political and economic stability both face serious threats from our leaders, who are distracted by BBI and 2022 and not focused on development. BBI and referendum (if it happens) are being rushed through in a very short time and may end up achieving very little. They appear a knee-jerk reaction to phantom political anomalies.

As we look to changes, it might be worth considering demasculinising our politics. There are too many men in grey suits in our politics preferent of violence and discord.

Lastly, as early campaigns have proved to be destructive, it would also be better to legislate that they be carried out within a cast-iron period and those in breach be prosecuted. The rest of the country is being held to ransom by a few individuals with selfish interests. The citizenry deserves better.