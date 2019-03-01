That’s why a majority of Kenyans have totally given up on honest living because corruption rules everything around us, and crime does pay big time.

By GABRIEL OGUDA

It is no longer shocking to find a corruption scandal in the headline news these days. These scandals have graduated into billions and there seems to be a competition between government agencies on who’s the best at stealing the most from the public purse. The total amount of money we have lost through pilferage is so mind-boggling someone attempted to compute it on a calculator and the damn gadget returned an error. We have reached a point in our lives that even technology is embarrassed to keep up with our brazen looting of public resources. We are now on our own.

LUCRATIVE

Stealing public funds has been with us since Kenya was recognised as an autonomous nation; it is bad manners carried forward from our torturous colonial past. Everyone agrees money is sweet, and it's even sweeter when you get it without breaking a sweat. The reason all of us want to go back to life in the Garden of Eden is because we are told Adam and Eve used to live well without working. In our catechism classes, we were encouraged to aspire to go to heaven because heaven neither has farms to till nor factories to labour in. The only job people in heaven engage in, we were convinced, is singing angelic songs while drinking milk and honey the entire time. Work, we are told, was a punishment meted to us for committing the Adamic sin, and so anything that can spare us from work but still guarantees an easy life will always be welcome by all. Corruption is lucrative because it guarantees maximum comfort from minimum effort. It is easy to understand why it remains a thriving enterprise in this country.

Everyone deserves a life of dignity and comfort. Poverty is shamefully dehumanising; those who have experienced it wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy. Oftentimes we are tempted to engage in assignments that promise quick gains with minimum effort.

PROCUREMENT

Sometimes it becomes tricky when you have piling debts to settle and you’re stuck in a cash-flow rut. When your family is starving and you’re the only breadwinner, it becomes even more difficult to hold yourself up to higher moral standard when everyone around you is doing backhand deals with the government and getting their big break.

Kenya’s economy is depressingly shrinking and we are paying dearly for it. It is difficult to find someone who isn’t broke in this country, currently.

Everywhere you turn, lack of finances is breaking families apart. Suicide rates are rising. Bus conductors go to church to pray you keep forgetting your change. Thieves are asking God to give them wisdom to discern moneyed targets from broke ones. Witchdoctors are asking God to send them more clients who have stolen from government than those looking for love potions. People are so broke they are now volunteering to be risen from the dead for the price of badly cooked rice and rationed chicken wings.

If you want to get out of poverty real quick, the surest bet is to do business with government. The culture of corruption in Kenya makes it easier for government tenders to be inflated to take care of everyone in the procurement and supply chain. An office pen that would ordinarily cost Sh12 will be bought at 10 times the market value, and the budget will be approved without query because corruption is the grease that sustains the engine of our government. If you are tendering for the provision of a government service and you haven’t allocated money to wash the eyes of those who shall be looking at your bid, then they will be blind to your application and that is how you will have lost out on the largesse.

SHORTCUTS

You will not find these silent procurement rules written anywhere because written rules in this country are subject to a referendum all the time, and Kenya is so broke right now we can’t afford another referendum just nine years after promulgating a new Constitution.

People who loot our country keep winning all the time; they have become our new national heroes. That’s why a majority of Kenyans have totally given up on honest living because corruption rules everything around us, and crime does pay big time. I feel for the parents in this country who have to teach their children the virtues of honesty and hard work in a thriving culture of dishonesty and shortcuts. The time has come for us to change our national anthem to reflect our current national ethos.

Oh God of all creation;

Bless this our looting nation;

Justice be for the highest bidder;

May we dwell in thuggery;

Lies and fakery;

Plenty be found within our borders.