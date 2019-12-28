Learning to write well takes years. Even after writing almost daily for more than a decade, I slap my face when I catch glaring grammatical errors on my published pieces.

There is no secret and shortcut to writing. As an aspiring writer, what you need to know is that learning to write is a self-taught skill.

By SAM WAMBUGU

Since this column started 14 years ago, we have published 730 articles, including this one. I have a primitive passion to contribute to the digital world. Writing gives me the megaphone to add my voice.

Readers often ask me, “what inspires you to keep writing for this long; this often?” I write to clarify and demystify tech topics that I care about. I write to imagine things differently. I write to uncover facts, influence and persuade.

TRANSITION

I’m also often asked where I get my ideas from. I harvest ideas from things people say to me and from research. I inseminate different ideas with my thoughts and experiences, resulting in stories that some people find useful.

If this column was a person going through school, 14 years marks the age to assess primary education and to transition to higher education. It’s an apt time to review a few lessons I have gathered about writing.

Reading is to a writer what oxygen is to the lungs. Reading nourishes writing. Writers read. Read what fascinates you but make it your habit to read religiously.

Many people dread writing badly. My advice: Do not fear to make grammatical mistakes. Write regularly and write badly — until you can elevate your writing to the quality you wish. Writing is a way of priming your pump; a warm-up exercise towards writing better.

SELF-TAUGHT

Sometimes you will be castigated for your views. Likewise, your writing will strike a chord with some readers. When criticised, don’t take it personally, take it as feedback. Be glad that someone took the time to read what you wrote.

Writing well requires the support of a mentor — an upstanding person in the profession — someone who has mastered the craft and the commerce of writing. Beat the bushes until you find one. With the right mentor, admit you don’t know what you don’t know and seek help. You will be surprised at the amount of help you get.

INNER YEAR

A word of caution: Writing is a ridiculous thing to do for money. Don’t do it for money. Do it for deep satisfaction. If you are lucky, you will get a slew of rave reviews and awards. You could also make some money.

Before any piece of writing leaves your computer for wider readership, review it with a fine-tooth comb until every word, phrase and paragraph is finely tuned and attuned to your inner ears.

If writing is one of your New Year’s goals, kick open the doors and enjoy its pleasures.