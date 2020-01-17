By GLORIA ORWOBA-BJERRING

More by this Author

While most Kenyans paid attention to the shifting political allegiances among Members of Parliament and others chose to fill their social media platforms with uninformed opinions about support or opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), I combed the online media for photos and videos of last week’s regional consultative meeting in Kisii, hoping to see women leaders.

Unsurprisingly, I was subjected to images of male politicians in what seemed to be a high school reunion of sorts. The images were accessorised by a sprinkling of women politicians, the likes of Janet Ong’era, Rozaah Akinyi, Gladys Wanga and the only two women governors, Charity Ngilu and Anne Waiguru.

Unlike the male politicians, who owned the space with no apologies for their sizeable comfort bellies, the scattered female politicians seemed to be carefully working their way around the event, with most securing seats on the back rows, except the two women governors.

POWERPUFF GIRLS

The clear lack of gender inclusivity in political activities in Kenya must have been the reason the BBI team forgot to countercheck their posters ahead of the first regional meeting; an oversight that had the organisers scrambling to put together a “Powerpuff Girls” poster, with Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era at the forefront.

This came after Kenyans on social media questioned the authenticity of the BBI inclusivity suggestions, pointing out that the drivers of the initiative were responsible for the lack of women representation in the meeting.

Advertisement

Then early this week, the Cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta brought the number of women Cabinet secretaries to seven out of a total of 21, representing 33 per cent; that of principal secretaries to nine out of 44 (20 per cent) and that of Cabinet administrative secretaries to six out of 29 (20 per cent.)

GIVE LEG-UP

This is a clear indication that the President is trying to bring women to the table of decision making. As we celebrate the wins – big and small – we should learn to own these opportunities while giving a leg-up to qualified progressive women who are looking to join leadership roles.

Looking at past events in the political arena, we must realise that we are often our own barriers. We cannot huff and puff about being excluded in political forums yet, when given a chance, we linger around our male counterparts waiting for leftovers.

To belabour this message, I would like to remind you that in February 2019, only 20 of 75 women Members of Parliament showed up for debate on the motion seeking to have the Two-Thirds Gender Rule Laws (Amendment) Bill passed, thus contributing to its flop due to lack of quorum.

SELF-SABOTAGE

Dear progressive women of Kenya, Wangari Maathai did not live through her political and culture wars, risking her legacy, only for you to waste the gains of her struggle by consistently exercising self-sabotaging politics.

Let us strive to do better.