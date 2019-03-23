By PHILIP OCHIENG

The adjective vital is derived, through the French noun vie, from the Latin noun vita, which means “life” (as opposed to “death”). It is because the transnational European banks have earned the reputation of trustworthiness. That is one reason the citizens of a country put their regular financial earnings in banks.

The verbal expression to bank on thus means to trust vitally. I stress the adverb vitally because, in our world’s banking systems, such a trust is a matter of life and death. “Life” because that is the significance of the Latin-originated English adjective vital.

“Life”, moreover, because the verb to bank on means to trust almost absolutely concerning something of prime significance to one’s breath. It is because you trust an institution that you put your vital money in it. Your trust is absolute that it will keep your money absolutely safely and in such a way that its size will keep expanding exponentially. It is thus that banking has become the market world’s most trustworthy institution. In language, too, banking is the primary significance of the verbal expression to bank on, meaning to trust vitally. The adverb vitally indicates that you trust it with your own life. For “life” is the primary meaning of the Latin word vita, from which French has borrowed vie, its word for life.

The problem is that the adverb vitally comes from the Latin noun vita, namely, life, as opposed to death. But why is that a problem? Because it has sponsored a totally unjust exchange system between, on the one hand, Europe, North America and Japan, and, on the other, the underdeveloped world of Africa, South America and south Asia, whereby, with time, the income gap gets wider and wider. The vital question is: If a Caucasian Western European and North American class is the sponsor of such predation on human beings, why doesn’t that class go the whole hog to the sponsor an international charade called “development aid” whereas Africa’s and Asia’s poverty is traceable to systematic plunder by a class of the very same Caucasian Europeans?

Though that world class of Caucasians has behaved throughout history as though our planet belonged wholly to it, preying on it as voraciously as a caterpillar, there is absolutely no proof that the black race would have behaved differently if a class of it had found itself in the same situation as Europe’s market class did a few centuries ago.

If a class of Africans were what had colonised Europe and America, would that black class have behaved any more humanely than Europe’s market class has done by treating humanity so badly throughout the world? No, notwithstanding humanity’s remarkable racial and ethnic variations, the human species is fairly uniform in its basic behaviour. The way a black class behaves here at home against all other human beings — especially in the pursuit of economic wealth and political power shows that there would have been no difference if a black class had been the world’s chief coloniser. What Europe has done to the world is basically a human tragedy.