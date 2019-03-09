The Ministry of Education must invent a systematic psychological war on this mental backwardness so that Kenyans can liberate themselves rapidly into a true nation.

By PHILIP OCHIENG

In his book Three Philosophical Poets – which I have read as many as five times – George Santayana, the celebrated American teacher of philosophy, warns that “…anything more than the truth [will seem] too weak…” In other words, whenever you want to offer any piece of information, natural or social, please make every effort never to exaggerate the problem.

CHERISED VALUES

Here, to exaggerate is to add information which does not really belong to your topic of discussion. To exaggerate is thus only to weaken the fact and thus remove it from the realm of natural and historical issues. Yet, in all societies, including our own, deliberate untruths are the approved mental commodities, especially by leaders in business, education, politics and religion. In Kenya, lying has become the mode of existence of all politics and of all economic and political management. But, even outside politics, any single untruth – especially if deliberate – is designed to weaken even the most powerful argument.

That statement, however, poses an immediate question: Why does Santayana, the American materialist philosopher, maintain that a single untruth is always likely to weaken fatally even the most powerful argument? It is because, in the long run, untruths, especially subjective ones like lies, are likely to detract drastically -- often even fatally – from your cherished values, as leaders.

SOCIAL LEADER

Both tactically and strategically, a political statement will be deflected before it can sink into the minds of many of even the most thoughtful members of your national and even ethnic societies. Yet one celebrated European tactician and history maker repeatedly warns us that, in social management, lying cannot be condemned in any absolute terms.

Both as a responsible parent and as a potential social leader, your values will depend only on whether your lies are truly objectively benevolently purposed. Of course, to the unschooled ear, the term “objective lies” is likely to appear self-evidently contradictory.

Although that is an apparent logical poser, all human parents throughout our planet tell deliberate lies to their children every minute that passes as the children grow up. The question once again is: Why?

For the simple reason, I think, that, in the forms in which even adults know certain social and natural truths, such truths, if not told with due care, might permanently damage the still extremely tender tissues that compose the child’s thinking organs, especially the brain, which is probably the tenderest of all the human organs.

IGNORANCE

The problem, then, is that an unacceptable number of parents in Kenya habitually goes overboard to subject young ones to physical and mental actions based on a Niagara of extremely dangerous social and natural untruths.

Some of such falsities remain permanently fixed in the minds of many individuals as racial or ethnic prejudices. If I had not struggled with ruse, my lower jaw would now be lacking a number of teeth. In short, therefore, it is the duty of parents to thin down the taboos as the child grows up and gains in objective experience of its own.

Extraordinarily dangerous social untruths are what are thinned down to turn human beings into irredeemable male chauvinists, tribalists and racists. But it is through its own experiences, that humanity will acquire objective knowledge of its wider social and natural world that will liberate us from our own ignorance.