By MARGARET KIBOGY

Kenyans have a constitutional right to be free from hunger by accessing adequate food of acceptable quality (Article 43 of the Constitution).

The right to food is also part of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Political Rights and is a fundamental aspect of human dignity.

PATHOGENS

For life to be breathed into this right, however, we need to increase productivity and improve the safety of our food products.

Milk is an integral part of our daily diet. Milk and milk products contain a good balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates and are important sources of other essential nutrients, including calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc and vitamins. Milk is also processed into a wide range of milk products to suit the varied tastes and preferences of consumers.

Yet, to truly benefit from the nutritional and health benefits of milk and milk products, it is important that both operational and product requirements in the dairy value chain are met.

These requirements are clearly defined in various statues such as the Public Health Act (Cap 242), Food, Drugs & Chemical Substances Act (Cap 254), Dairy Industry Act (Cap 336), and Standards Act (Cap 496). The benchmark for quality and safety is established by the relevant dairy standards that specify the limits for physical, chemical, and microbiological parameters.

The code of hygienic practice for milk and milk products and the code of hygienic practice in the food and drink manufacturing serve to guide dairy business operators.

To ensure these standards are met, a farm to glass food safety management approach is vital.

To be sure the milk you drink or the cheese you consume is safe, vigilance right from production is crucial. Good Agricultural Practices at the farm level leads to the production of safe raw milk that is free of pathogenic microorganisms, antibiotics, aflatoxins and other contaminants that can be harmful to human health.

VALUE CHAIN

On the other hand, implementation of Good Manufacturing Practices in collection, bulking, processing, distribution and retailing of milk and milk products ensure the value addition processes are controlled as to deliver quality and safe products to consumers.

In addition, execution of food safety management systems such as Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points and ISO 22000 builds a systematic preventive approach to food safety in the dairy value chain.

Without adequate controls, milk and milk products can be a source of microorganisms, which cause serious diseases such as brucellosis, tuberculosis, and cholera. A strong dairy regulatory framework at the national and county levels is required to facilitate compliance of milk and milk products to quality and safety requirements. It protects consumers, enhances private sector participation and boosts investment.

Therefore, there is need to safeguard food safety and promote quality assurance to the public and consumers. It is with this in mind that the Kenya Dairy Board seeks to strengthen the regulatory framework for the benefit of businesses and consumers.