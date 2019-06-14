By PETER MWAURA

After detectives raided Ferdinand Waititu’s homes on May 23, a Kiambu reader said, the Nation “diluted” the story by using of the word “alleged” to describe the claims of corruption and wrongdoing made by the EACC against the county governor.

He cited the story published on May 24 under the headline: “Waititu mum on alleged family’s hand in Kiambu graft probe.”

The word “alleged”, he said, was used not only in the headline but also three times in the body of the story.

“You told us of ‘alleged involvement of his family members in theft of millions of shillings from the county coffers’, ‘alleged loss of close to Sh600 million’ and ‘alleged corruption’. Come on, I live in Kiambu. Why are you obscuring the message!”

The Nation is just being fair and objective, I countered. The word “alleged” means “supposed”, “suspected” or “doubtful”.

Journalists use the word and its derivatives — allege, alleges, allegedly and allegation — to describe claims of corruption or wrongdoing made without any proof provided.

DEFAMATION

That is also why, in a June 3 story under the headline “KTN journalists attacked in Machakos, vehicle burnt”, the Nation reported: “St Stephens Girls Secondary School principal had allegedly declined to be interviewed on allegations of a missing student from the institution.”

In journalism, an allegation has the same meaning as in law. It remains merely an assertion until it is proved.

The use of the word “alleged” is not meant to dilute the story; rather, it’s used to be fair to the persons concerned.

It is also used for legal reasons — to avoid defaming such persons, although the use of the word “alleged” is not a defence against libel.

When a person alleges, for example, that his governor is corrupt based on rumours, that is a claim without any proof to back it up.

The governor may, indeed, be corrupt but, without any proof, it’s simply a suspicion, an allegation.

INNOCENCE

So, when on May 6 the Kiambu Deputy Governor, Dr James Nyoro, accused his boss of presiding over a corrupt administration, that was an allegation.

An allegation needs to be confirmed before we can talk about it as a fact. That is why journalists use the word “allege” and its derivatives in connection with persons suspected of, or charged, with a crime as they are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

When a person claiming somebody has committed a crime or perpetrated a wrong has what he considers to be proof of his claim, then journalists can report that as an accusation as opposed to an allegation.

However, an accusation is just that — it does not prove guilt. It simply says some type of proof is available but it requires further investigation or a trial.