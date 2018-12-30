By CIUGU MWAGIRU

The ending year saw the departure from power of veritable denizens of the African political scene.

Unfortunately, it appears set to close with chaos in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, hotspots in the continental theatre of power struggles.

DR Congo’s 46 million voters were supposed to head for the ballots last week but the polls were postponed to today.

In Sudan, the outbreak of protests indicates that President Omar al-Bashir has to fight unusually hard to maintain his hold onto power.

He might have crossed the red line when 294 lawmakers, most of them members of the ruling National Congress Party, supported the scrapping of presidential term limits.

TERM LIMIT

The Bashir loyalists did so through a constitutional amendment that would allow the long-serving president to be nominated for a third term in office in 2020.

Sounding rather comical, NCP parliamentary group chairman Abdul Rahman Mohamed Ali said the only person who can guarantee the stability of the country is Bashir.

DR Congo’s presidential contest was expected to be held alongside legislative elections.

However, the combined polls have been postponed yet again in some regions, raising fears about the credibility of the exercise.

Amid the escalating chaos in the country, few people are likely to vouch for prospects of peace and stability in the troubled country.

DEPARTURE

Whatever scenario emerges today, however, the polls will mark the last major electoral event in a busy year that saw changes in several African countries.

Among them was the departure of veteran figures in the political scene.

Having served her two terms, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf gracefully bowed out to be replaced by George Weah, a footballer.

Barely a month later, South African President Jacob Zuma lost his stranglehold on the ruling party.

The development came despite frantic attempts to hand over the party leadership to his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Soon afterwards, Zuma was dethroned from the country’s presidency.

VIOLENCE

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn suddenly resigned after six years in power. His departure came amid anti-government protests.

The worsening political situation resulted in violence that left hundreds dead and culminated in the declaration of a 10-month state of emergency in October 2016.

Things were not so smooth in Zimbabwe, where a July presidential poll saw the victory of Emmerson Mnangagwa, effectively ending the career of his former boss Robert Mugabe.

Sadly for many Zimbabweans, the year also saw the death of opposition icon Morgan Tsvangirai at only 65.

As veterans were being replaced by younger leaders, Madagascar did what it does best: recycling presidents.

It was not surprising when former president Andry Rajoelina returned to power this week after beating Marc Ravalomanana in a hotly contested run-off.