By GLADYS BURINI

More by this Author

At times it is hard not to take pride in being Kenyan.

We have extensive laws that cover and protect us from all manner of domestic violence.

Incest, damage to property, economic abuse, interference from in-laws, sexual violence within marriage, and the list goes on.

You do not even have to be subjected to the violence itself; the mere threat of domestic violence is enough to qualify as an offence.

Yet every day, news cycles carry reports of husbands being physically abused, in-laws widow cleansing and children being defiled.

Is it for lack of knowledge that these are offences, lack of reverence to the law, or worse, lack of a conscience and empathy about the harm being subjected to the victim?

Advertisement

Even so, the law has been so thorough that it is also an offence of domestic violence to put a child, or allow a child, to be put at risk seeing or hearing the physical, sexual or psychological abuse of a person the child has a domestic relationship with.

ROLE MODELS

How many times have we seen children attest to domestic violence? There is also hardly any deterrence against domestic violence by the fine of Sh50,000 or imprisonment for a term of three years.

Why? Here is one explanation. All around us we are constantly bearing witness to verbal abuse being hurled by and at politicians in the media.

It is not too long ago that even the Head of State berated some individuals as 'washenzi'.

It has become such a norm to abuse each other, you would not ordinarily resort to or think of seeking legal course.

It does not help matters that our leaders have set a stellar example by going even further to physically abuse and intimidate each other, both of which are domestic violence acts.

Is it any wonder that the same appalling behaviour is entrenched in families such that a husband will throttle his wife without fear of the law?

JUSTICE

Despite the general public not appearing to be in a domestic relationship with politicians, we are in a close relationship that accords them the influence in most, if not all, aspects of our lives.

In this domestic relationship, we have suffered forms of physical and psychological domestic violence, just like the child the law seeks to protect.

This makes it highly hypocritical of politicians to make pledges and statements rebuking parents, spouses or relatives who have been accused of domestic violence.

Having set this precedent, can a victim then expect much from the police when reporting a threat or act of domestic violence? I think not.

These acts are embedded in our psyche as normal everyday quirks of being a Kenyan; they are dismissed as minor issues rather than being processed expediently and effectively.

POLITICAL WILL

It is thus of no surprise the victims often end up feeling defeated to make a case and protect themselves from their abuser.

So if we are going to get rid of domestic violence in all its forms, we have to start from the State organs.

Just as the law seeks a protection order, leaders should be equally mandated to stop their domestic violence, be it through entering and remaining in our land, damaging our State property or economically abusing us.