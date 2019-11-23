Bodybuilders are hired for political functions, sporting events, vigilante driven purposes and at times for sexual favours.

They are also humiliated and belittled by their bosses, who use demeaning words and mistake their muscular bodies for lack of intelligence

By JEFF ANTHONY

More by this Author

After the recent macabre killings of six bodybuilders who had been hired to provide security in a funeral in Busia County, a heated debate has emerged across social media platforms. Many Kenyans have accused the musclemen of being crude, violent and irrational without understanding what the bouncers go through.

A physically well-built and chiselled body is admirable to everyone, but the price of attaining one is torturous and laborious.

For one to build huge muscles, it takes a consistent workout routine of boring repetitions that can only be achieved by self-discipline coupled with good nutrition.

VITAMINS

The diet includes amino acid filled foods like beans, fish, eggs, beef, chicken breast, mushrooms and milk.

They also have to eat carbohydrate rich foods to speed muscle growth like sweet potatoes, arrow roots and vitamin rich foods.

Advertisement

The bodybuilders have to endure the pain of lifting heavy weights and develop a regular routine of eating the three food types in small portions every three hours to activate larger muscles.

This requires more self-discipline than the practical and painful weight lifting process. It also demands financial muscle.

EXPLOITATION

They are also humiliated and belittled by their bosses, who use demeaning words and mistake their muscular bodies for lack of intelligence.

As the years of frequent exercise advance and young bouncer’s strength and reputation grow, the ego becomes inflated and in instances where their lives are threatened like the incident in Busia, they tend to stand their ground and fight it out. In some instances, the fights become fatal.

Very few bouncers go on to start companies of their own and sign professional security contracts and this results to the vicious cycle of exploitation.