It was encouraging to see the Directorate of Criminal Investigations last week join the campaign to “break the silence” against domestic violence amid spiralling cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), where women and girls are the main victims of the horrendous crimes.

It has been a terrifying time for the women and men living with abusive partners as the pain continues to deepen since the “stay at home” directive, countrywide dusk-to-dawn curfew and other containment measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 began in mid March.

Data by women’s rights organisations, including those that advocate and promote the rights of children, and the National Gender Helpline 1195 show disturbing and significantly increasing numbers of those seeking help through the domestic violence hotlines. And all the statistics indicate women are the main victims of such assault and the perpetrators intimate partners and other close family members.

SEXUAL VIOLENCE

Most demoralising is the indication that more children are being subjected to sexual violence and, horrifyingly, mainly by family members and close relatives as they have been cooped up at home with their abusers.

Statistics from the 1195 hotline operated by Healthcare Assistance Kenya’s (HAK), who work under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, from May 1-7 show sexual violence against girls topped the list of the reported cases, followed by rape of women. The helpline also recorded a big number of child neglect cases, with those of girls higher.

Equally, statistics from Childline Kenya, an organisation that works with the government to protect children, indicate a spike in abuse against minors, with defilement against girls surging. Childline Kenya has ensured that children, too, can call their 24-hour toll-free helpline service to seek help.

These statistics are not only discouraging but also need to shock and jolt us to action. For now, indications are that little is being done to address concerns that have been mounting and raised from various quarters – even the Ministry of Health, no less – on this shadow pandemic that is SGBV against women and children in times of Covid-19. It is time to address the challenge before it grows into a more vicious monster.

It is even more horrifying when children are sexually molested by people close to them, and mostly those with whom they are locked up at home, without help coming their way. Never mind that the elite, middle class and well-to-do families would rather lock crimes such as incest, defilement, rape and domestic violence in a tightly shut closet to protect “the family name”. Meanwhile, the victims lead traumatised and shattered lives.

CONGESTED AREAS

As for “lesser families”, particularly in informal settlements, violence at home becomes an open secret, given that they live in much smaller spaces in congested areas. But, again, even here, the tendency for those “privy” to such open secrets is mostly to mind their own business and hardly report to authorities or try to get help.

Now that the authorities are aware that, instead of ‘staying at home’ meaning being safe it is risky for many Kenyans, it surely needs to move and work in partnership with other stakeholders to deal with the shadow pandemic of SGBV.

Constant messaging by the national and county governments, especially by key ministries such as Health, alongside their coronavirus information releases such as during the daily updates on the country’s status as regards the pandemic, would be helpful as it would draw the country’s attention to the problem.

County governments should take SGBV seriously. While Nairobi leads, this shadow pandemic is prevalent in many counties, predominantly in Kiambu, Kisumu, Mombasa, Siaya and Nakuru. At last Thursday’s briefing, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, undertook to address the problem. It was such a relief to hear her make the pledge.