By PETER KAGWANJA

More by this Author

In 2018, the “handshake” and “bridge” became tropes for Kenya’s quest for peace, unity and justice.

But the worldwide retreat of the liberal order, decay of the capitalist system and the forceful return of Cold War era geopolitics turned the peace within nations and the world into a “bridge too far” — to borrow the title of the epic 1977 film.

In many ways, in 2018 Kenya exemplified the global phenomenon of the retreat of democracy and Western liberalism.

The West has witnessed the rise of populism as the face of a new totalitarianism.

Despite the belief that democracies seldom go to war with each other, Africa’s emerging democracies are everywhere at war within sparked by cycles of electoral violence.

Here, models of liberal peace based on the notion of elite power-sharing have failed to deliver lasting peace.

PEACE

It is within this wider canvas that at the beginning of 2018, Kenya found itself in the eye of a perfect political storm.

On January 30, 2018 Opposition leader Raila Odinga publicly swore himself in as “people's president” against the backdrop of the “double elections” in August and October 2017, which pushed Kenya to a tipping point and its economy to the ropes.

The burgeoning “laugh industry” and social media were awash with satires of “two presidents” as the country slid to the brink.

However, the March 9, 2018 “handshake” between Kenyatta and Odinga provided a framework for lasting peace as a precondition for sustainable growth and prosperity.

As the practical side to the handshake, a 14-member Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is expected to come up with viable reform proposals to underpin lasting peace and unity.

Expectedly, the politics of 2022 Kenyatta succession has turned the quest for peace into a bridge too far.

The handshake has not only blurred the line between the “government” and “opposition”, but new political fault lines have emerged.

2022 POLLS

Whichever way one wants to look at it, the main casualty of the handshake is Deputy President William Ruto.

The Odinga-Uhuru détente has shaken up politics, levelling the playing field and making 2022 a perfect toss-up.

Expectedly, two camps have emerged within the Government. One camp, aligned to Mr Ruto, supports to the hilt the current political and constitutional order of things, which inexorably will propel post-Uhuru Jubilee to power in 2022.

The other camp, a mixed bag of crusaders of peace and an eclectic and virulently anti-Ruto coalition, is pitching for the restructuring of the current winner-takes-all electoral system, creating a new order that allows for a broad-based power-sharing across communities.

The waterloo is either a referendum or the 2022 ballot box. Successfully slaying the hydra of corruption is a vital bridge to a united Kenya.

GRAFT

In 2018 President Kenyatta revamped the anti-corruption campaign, anti-graft architecture driving it — based on the concept of “multiagency coordination” (the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Intelligence Service and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission).

It is still very much work in progress. Kenya’s fiercely independent Judiciary is widely seen as the weakest link in the war on corruption.

Moreover, sections of the political class have adeptly turned anti-corruption into a new ethnic grievance.

Over time, overreliance on hard power will prove unsustainable. Innovative soft power options are vital to winning over citizens as guardians of moral society.

The trope of bridge-building was extended to Kenya’s relations with Africa and the rest of the world.

TRUCE

A wind of change has washed over the Horn of Africa following the coming to power of Abiy Ahmed Ali as the 15th Prime Minister of Ethiopia on April 2, 2018, creating possibilities of new bridges to peace.

In July 2018, Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship", ending over two decades of hostilities that sustained deadly proxy wars across the region.

But two main power blocs in the neighbouring Middle East — Qatar-Turkey-Iran versus the Saudi Arabia-United Arab Emirates-Egypt-Bahrain — have turned the Horn into a playground for geopolitical rivalries.

Building bridges with the East, Kenyatta joined over 50 other African heads of state who attended the Forum for China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing on September 3-4 where China unveiled $60 billion to support Africa’s development.

Handshakes with the West have also strengthened bridges with Kenya’s traditional partners.

In June, Kenya was invited to the G7 summit in Canada, where President Kenyatta won support for the Blue Economy Conference.

INVESTMENT

On August 27, President Kenyatta met President Donald Trump in Washington. Two agreements were signed enabling US companies to invest $238 million worth of projects in Kenya.

Bridging the Indian Ocean seaboard and the Atlantic West Coast, Kenya Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner made its historic maiden direct flight to the US on October 29, 2018.

Similarly, British Prime Minister Theresa May visited Nairobi on August 30, 30 years after her predecessor Margaret Thatcher toured Kenya, in a post-Brexit charm offensive to win over Africa’s major economies, including South Africa and Nigeria.

Earlier on, Kenyatta attended the Commonwealth Leaders’ summit on April 19, which focused on mechanisms to boost intra-Commonwealth trade to $2 trillion in what is widely seen as part of Britain’s post-Brexit strategy to carve out a new economic bloc of 54 mainly English-speaking nations.

On November 26-28, 2018, Kenya hosted the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, opening a new frontier for President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda — affordable housing, manufacturing, food security and universal healthcare.

The road to 2019 carries the promise of more bridges and benefits for the country, but the politics of 2022 will remain a wild card.