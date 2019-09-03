By ELIZABETH OMBATI

More by this Author

Poverty robs people of their dignity, even more for persons with disabilities, more than 80 per cent of whom are poor.

This is acknowledged in Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — the blueprint to a better and more sustainable future for all.

As we approach 2030, among the global challenges being addressed are inequalities and entrenched poverty.

Rates of poverty are often higher for households with people with disabilities than for the rest.

And even where social protection measures are reaching households with marginalised groups — such as orphans and vulnerable children, older persons and persons with disabilities — sadly, millions of those who need this support do not get it.

This goes back to planning and budgeting for these groups as well as accountability by the relevant bodies.

Advertisement ​

A recently aired documentary on persons with disabilities in Nairobi’s slums had me questioning issues such as whether it is possible to tell stories of persons with disabilities while upholding their dignity.

VOICE

I’ve written before that persons with disabilities live among us. They are us. They don’t live in isolation.

And I have challenged the media to have persons with disabilities contributing to topical issues beyond discussion on disabilities.

We rarely see experts with disabilities commenting on political issues — such as the new curriculum, and not only when talking about learners with disabilities.

It thus becomes easier to see the usual one-off documentary to reinforce stereotypes, especially on low expectations of what persons with disabilities can or cannot do and how they should or are approached.

The system has failed persons with disabilities. They live in untold poverty and misery like the millions of other Kenyans. Our stories must show the wider context.

They must show persons with disabilities as part of the community — or else, they will continue to elicit pity and sympathy and forget to deal with the systemic discrimination and lack of accountability to the marginalised.

BARRIERS

What is the context? Persons with disabilities face enormous challenges related to lack of opportunities, such as education and employment.

It is however worth pointing out that this is not caused by the health condition or impairment of the person, but rather barriers and obstacles in the environment.

These include an education system that segregates persons with disabilities. The subsequent poor quality education, stigma and discrimination and negative attitudes towards them would, for example, see caregivers hiding children with disability, denying them opportunities.

Let us see the numbers of Kenyans living in the slums. Let us contextualise the story of the person with disability within the whole as opposed to showing an extremely sorry state of the person, whose consequence is to heighten emotions for a day and forget that systematic change has to happen that ensures every Kenyan’s dignity.

PREJUDICE

We must question the accountability of the government towards all marginalised groups all the time. And when we do, let us ensure that the stories we tell do not further marginalise them.

I once sent a story to an editor on the increasing cases of suicide in the country. I recall the editor saying that the story was rather sad; that I should liven it up somehow. I was in a dilemma.

But when I look back I ask myself, is there a way we can run stories of persons with disabilities without further stripping them of their dignity?

Can we tell their story without reinforcing the prejudice that they are forever charity cases?

We use stories to amplify voices. I hope documentaries ensure that the stakeholders are accountable to the work they are supposed to do to ensure that persons with disabilities live in dignity.

While at it, may we remember that everyone has their inherent dignity. In telling their stories, the first thing we should ask is, how am I upholding their dignity by the way I tell their story?