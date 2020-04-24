By DEJA VU

Australian jockey, Luke Tarrant, 25, has been suspended for six months after an incident at the weighing scales at Doomben Course.

He admitted to head-butting rival jockey Larry Cassidy, making contact and causing an injury to Larry's nose.

Stewards handing down the suspension also took into account that Luke's action was a breach of social distancing protocols.

Luke has also had other spells away from racing due to drug problems. Luke had a verbal altercation with Larry before head-butting him with his helmet.

Luke's biggest career winner came with Look to the Stars in 2015.

***

Libya's largest stud, seized by militia in an armed raid in January, is now back under the control of UN-backed government forces, who found six surviving yearlings.



Now Al-Shaab Stud's manager is waiting to hear the fate of stallions and mares kidnapped in the raid, the cost of which has been estimated at £42.7 million.

Among the missing stallions is Raise A Grand, who won the 1998 Solario Stakes for Pip Payne, ridden by Gary Carter.

The others are Eavesdropper, a Kingmambo half-brother to A.P. Indy and Summer Squall; Australian-bred Churchill Downs, Golden Slipper placer; Brut Force, the top sire in Libya; Metternich, and, Backdraft.

Libya's conflict is between the Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army.

Since GNA forces recovered the area surrounding the stud it is now part of a military zone used for GNA operations as the government plans to storm the nearby town of Tarhuna, where those kidnapped are believed to be.



***



Florida regulators have approved a request from Tampa Bay Downs to extend its meet beyond May 3 until May 30.



Tampa is one of just a handful of racetracks across America still operating without spectators since March 18.



Advertisement