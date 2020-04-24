Australian jockey Luke Tarrant suspended for 6 months
Friday April 24 2020
Australian jockey, Luke Tarrant, 25, has been suspended for six months after an incident at the weighing scales at Doomben Course.
He admitted to head-butting rival jockey Larry Cassidy, making contact and causing an injury to Larry's nose.
Stewards handing down the suspension also took into account that Luke's action was a breach of social distancing protocols.
Luke has also had other spells away from racing due to drug problems. Luke had a verbal altercation with Larry before head-butting him with his helmet.
Luke's biggest career winner came with Look to the Stars in 2015.
***
Libya's largest stud, seized by militia in an armed raid in January, is now back under the control of UN-backed government forces, who found six surviving yearlings.
Now Al-Shaab Stud's manager is waiting to hear the fate of stallions and mares kidnapped in the raid, the cost of which has been estimated at £42.7 million.
Among the missing stallions is Raise A Grand, who won the 1998 Solario Stakes for Pip Payne, ridden by Gary Carter.
The others are Eavesdropper, a Kingmambo half-brother to A.P. Indy and Summer Squall; Australian-bred Churchill Downs, Golden Slipper placer; Brut Force, the top sire in Libya; Metternich, and, Backdraft.
Libya's conflict is between the Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army.
Since GNA forces recovered the area surrounding the stud it is now part of a military zone used for GNA operations as the government plans to storm the nearby town of Tarhuna, where those kidnapped are believed to be.
***
Florida regulators have approved a request from Tampa Bay Downs to extend its meet beyond May 3 until May 30.
Tampa is one of just a handful of racetracks across America still operating without spectators since March 18.
Like other southern ovals, Tampa draws horsemen from northern regions during the winter and early spring months before they leave as more locations open for late spring and summer racing.
This year, with those tracks temporarily closed or delaying their stable openings, other stabling options are limited, if not absent.