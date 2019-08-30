alexa Malkia Strikers beat Cameroon to win gold in Rabat - Daily Nation
Malkia Strikers beat Cameroon to win gold in Rabat

Friday August 30 2019

Malkia Strikers celebrate a point against Nigeria during their semi-final match at the African Games on August 28, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. PHOTO | COURTESY |

Malkia Strikers celebrate a point against Nigeria during their semi-final match at the African Games on August 28, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. PHOTO | COURTESY |  

BRIAN YONGA
By BRIAN YONGA
Malkia Strikers on Friday won gold after seeing off arch-rivals Cameroon 3-1  in the final at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Kenyan queens rallied from behind to secure a 12-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21 result to successfully defend the volleyball crown they bagged in Congo Brazzaville four years ago.

The result also represented a first title for new coach Paul Bitok, who took over from Shailen Ramdoo.

Malkia Strikers beat Nigeria in straight sets of 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 in a one-sided semi-final on Wednesday.

Kenya led this contest from start to finish, with Mercy Moin, Janet Wacu, Aggrippina Kundu and Noel Murambi leading the line.

