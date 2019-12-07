Joshua defeats Ruiz to reclaim heavyweight crown

Dominating from the outset, Joshua won by margins of 118-110 on two scorecards with the third judge making it 119-109.

Riyadh,

Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight crown from Andy Ruiz on Saturday, outclassing the Mexican-American to score a unanimous points victory.

Joshua, who suffered a stunning knockout defeat to Ruiz in in New York in June, produced a boxing masterclass to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles in emphatic fashion.