Joshua defeats Ruiz to reclaim heavyweight crown

Sunday December 8 2019

British heavyweight boxing challenger Anthony Joshua (right) and Eddie Hearn are pictured during a press conference in Diriyah in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 4, 2019, ahead of the upcoming

British heavyweight boxing challenger Anthony Joshua (right) and Eddie Hearn are pictured during a press conference in Diriyah in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 4, 2019, ahead of the upcoming "Clash on the Dunes". PHOTO | FAYEZ NURELDINE | AFP 

Riyadh,

Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight crown from Andy Ruiz on Saturday, outclassing the Mexican-American to score a unanimous points victory.

Joshua, who suffered a stunning knockout defeat to Ruiz in in New York in June, produced a boxing masterclass to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles in emphatic fashion.

Dominating from the outset, Joshua won by margins of 118-110 on two scorecards with the third judge making it 119-109.

