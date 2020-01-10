By DEJA VU

Setting the tone for New Year's Ngong season, Notorious should be able to circle his wagon around Public Hero and other contestants in Sunday’s 2,800m Brigade of Guards Trophy.

Notorious has been clinging to the fact that he is one of Kenya’s prime stayers.

Especially as no others in the line-up have been this far forever. Pretty certain that trainer, Onesmus Mutua, will snatch it, considering he runs six of the six entrants.

Quite a common framework these days as can be seen in the ensuing Duke of Manchester Cup, where Patsy Sercombe is the sole purveyor of five.

PERSISTENT TRIUMPHS

Pharoah's Advocate has been handicapped with a gruesome weight, having corroborated persistent triumphs in past Graded features.

Just to make life tastier for Pharoah, apprentice Peter Kinuthia, can remove some of the burden.

But, Gold Pot, Navy Seal, Quickfire, and, Fast Five, are sure to be harrying defenders. Tough to call when each steed is capable of sprinting artistry.

Dependent upon Christmas hang-over issues, other events are even trickier to decipher. Better go to the course and enjoy its vibrant complexities.

SELECTIONS

12.50 pm Respectable Judd, Make It So

1.25 pm King of Oxted, Go Pro

2.00 pm Rising Dragon, Captanne

2.35 pm Wind Rose, Top Notch

3.10 pm Corraline, My Sam

3.45 pm Notorious, Public Hero

4.20 pm Gold Pot, Pharoah's Advocate

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 12/01/2020

12:50 Race 1 The Gede Ruins Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 7) Make It So (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.5 2

2 (w- 2- 3) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.5 1

3 ( 5- 4- 3) Watchword P. Mungai 58.5 H 4

4 ( 4- 2- 7) Greys Moet (SAF) R. Kibet 57.0 3

FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (2/5) MAKE IT SO

(SAF) (7/2) WATCHWORD (9/2) GREYS MOET (SAF) (33/1)

1:25 Race 2 The Hyrax Hill Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 4- 3) Forewarned P. Mungai 57.0 2