Notorious can open racing year with Brigade of Guards Trophy
Friday January 10 2020
Setting the tone for New Year's Ngong season, Notorious should be able to circle his wagon around Public Hero and other contestants in Sunday’s 2,800m Brigade of Guards Trophy.
Notorious has been clinging to the fact that he is one of Kenya’s prime stayers.
Especially as no others in the line-up have been this far forever. Pretty certain that trainer, Onesmus Mutua, will snatch it, considering he runs six of the six entrants.
Quite a common framework these days as can be seen in the ensuing Duke of Manchester Cup, where Patsy Sercombe is the sole purveyor of five.
PERSISTENT TRIUMPHS
Pharoah's Advocate has been handicapped with a gruesome weight, having corroborated persistent triumphs in past Graded features.
Just to make life tastier for Pharoah, apprentice Peter Kinuthia, can remove some of the burden.
But, Gold Pot, Navy Seal, Quickfire, and, Fast Five, are sure to be harrying defenders. Tough to call when each steed is capable of sprinting artistry.
Dependent upon Christmas hang-over issues, other events are even trickier to decipher. Better go to the course and enjoy its vibrant complexities.
SELECTIONS
12.50 pm Respectable Judd, Make It So
1.25 pm King of Oxted, Go Pro
2.00 pm Rising Dragon, Captanne
2.35 pm Wind Rose, Top Notch
3.10 pm Corraline, My Sam
3.45 pm Notorious, Public Hero
4.20 pm Gold Pot, Pharoah's Advocate
Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 12/01/2020
12:50 Race 1 The Gede Ruins Maiden
Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.
1 ( 7) Make It So (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.5 2
2 (w- 2- 3) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.5 1
3 ( 5- 4- 3) Watchword P. Mungai 58.5 H 4
4 ( 4- 2- 7) Greys Moet (SAF) R. Kibet 57.0 3
FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (2/5) MAKE IT SO
(SAF) (7/2) WATCHWORD (9/2) GREYS MOET (SAF) (33/1)
1:25 Race 2 The Hyrax Hill Handicap
Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28 and below at closing.
1 ( 1- 4- 3) Forewarned P. Mungai 57.0 2
2 ( 1- 3- 1) King of Oxted P. Kiarie 57.0 4
3 ( 5- 3- 4) Piece of Cake Le. Sercombe 55.0 3
4 ( 6- 6- 5) Go Pro (SAF) D. Tanui 52.0 1
5 ( 3- 3- 2) Flamboyant M. Kiilu 50.0 H 5
FORM GUIDE: KING OF OXTED (2/1) FOREWARNED (11/4)
PIECE OF CAKE (3/1) GO PRO (SAF) (5/1) FLAMBOYANT
(10/1)
2:00 Race 3 The Koobi Fora Handicap
Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over
rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed an additional 2kg.
1 ( 3- 2- 3) Busselton P. Mungai 60.0 2
2 ( 1-w- 5) Rising Dragon Le. Sercombe 57.0 3
3 ( 3- 1- 5) Karowe R. Kibet 56.0 6
4 ( 2- 7- 5) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 5
5 ( 6- 2- 2) Captanne D. Tanui 52.0 H 8
6 ( 3- 7- 3) Miss Zuri H. Muya 52.0 7
7 ( 2- 4- 4) Risque D. Miri 51.0 1
8 ( 5- 4- 8) Bulawayo (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 4
FORM GUIDE: RISING DRAGON (3/1) BUSSELTON (7/2)
KAROWE (4/1) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (13/2) BULAWAYO
(ZIM) (7/1) RISQUE (10/1) MISS ZURI (12/1) CAPTANNE
2:35 Race 4 The Kariandusi Handicap
Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed an additional 2kg.
1 (w- 6- 5) Impala R. Mbatha 60.0 7
2 ( 2- 1) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 59.0 5
3 ( 4- 6- 4) Algy (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 6
4 ( 2- 1-w) Top Notch P. Kiarie 54.0 H 2
5 ( 8- 8- 6) Kournikova P. Mungai 53.0 1
6 ( 5- 3- 4) Gwen K. Nganga (5.0) 52.0 4
7 ( 3- 4- 2) Tenacious R. Kibet 52.0 3
8 ( 6- 3- 6) Peligroso P. Kinuthia (5.0) 51.0 8
FORM GUIDE: WIND ROSE (SAF) (8/13) TOP NOTCH (9/4)
TENACIOUS (14/1) ALGY (SAF) (16/1) IMPALA (20/1)
KOURNIKOVA (25/1) GWEN (50/1) PELIGROSO (50/1)
3:10 Race 5 The Olorgasalie Handicap
Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed an additional 2kg.
1 ( 4- 5- 3) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 60.0 5
2 ( 1- 5- 1) My Sam R. Kibet 56.0 4
3 ( 2- 2- 2) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) P. Kiarie 55.0 H 1
4 ( 4- 1- 2) Angel's Voice (SAF) D. Miri 54.0 8
5 ( 4- 1) Coralline J. Muhindi 54.0 3
6 ( 2- 3- 1) Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya 54.0 2
7 ( 5- 2- 1) Marais P. Mungai 53.0 7
8 ( 4- 4- 5) Crixus M. Kiilu 51.0 H 6
FORM GUIDE: MY SAM (3/1) CORALLINE (5/1) JORDAN
RIVER (SAF) (11/2) MARAIS (6/1) ROMEO FOXTROT (SAF)
(7/1) ANGEL'S VOICE (SAF) (7/1) ABBY ROSE (SAF) (8/1)
CRIXUS (10/1)
3:45 Race 6 The Brigade of Guards Trophy
Distance 2800m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over. Apprentice claims as per Rule 40.2.Amateurs are eligible and entitled to claim 5kg.
1 ( 2- 1- 2) Public Hero (SAF) O. Chaba (5.0).