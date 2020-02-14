By DEJA VU

Australia's undefeated champion, Black Caviar, will make a cameo appearance at Flemington this Saturday, to honour the race day named in her highest esteem.

Prior to the Black Caviar Lightning 1,000m, she is expected to parade in Flemington's Mounting Yard, where all her glories were documented.

This is supposed to be a reunion with those closest to her during a staggering career. Owners, Pam/Barry Hawkes, Gary/Kerrin Wilkie, David/Jill Taylor, Colin/Jannene Madden, Neil/Lena Attebo, trainer Peter Moody, Jockey Luke Nolen, strapper Donna Fisher, and, trackwork rider Patrick Bell. How about that for an extended family?

Those who remember Black Caviar will still have the grey mare imprinted in their hearts. She reigned supreme from 2009-2013 with 25 strikes - eight at Flemington.

One particularly gripping moment for fans and punters, was a notorious photo-finish at Royal Ascot when Luke Nolen thought he had the race sewn up, so he dropped his hands and relaxed.

She came again just in time to solidify a seat as the World's best sprinter.

Nick-named Nelly, she obviously retired to stud in the rolling hills of Australia where sacks of mail have graced the stable since her magic transcendence began.

The significance of Saturday is as huge as it gets for sporting heroes. Nelly is taking a commercial break from motherhood as we speak.

Her presence is guaranteed to manufacture tears from well-wishers.

***

On a gloomier note, an arrest warrant has been issued for ace jockey, Norberto Arroyo Junior, after he failed to turn up at court for his domestic violence abuse case registered in 2019. A restraining order had been filed requiring Arroyo, 43, not to come into contact with those stated in the citation, while his bail was increased to $100,000 from $50,000. Arroyo, who has four children, was arraigned and charged with 'corporal injury to a spouse and/or roommate', 'false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud, deceit', 'attempting to dissuade a witness from reporting a crime' and 'cruelty to a child by inflicting injury'.

It could carry a sentence of anywhere near 16 years in prison. Arroyo, whose greatest achievement came on Nucky in the Del Mar Futurity last September, has not ridden since October 24.

BANNED

Last week he was indefinitely banned from riding in California after failing to appear for a hearing into alleged violations of the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) rules, regarding obedience to security officers and disorderly conduct.

According to these, Arroyo is "denied access to all premises in this jurisdiction”.

The Puerto Rican native has ridden 1,354 winners, earning more than $49.7 million.

Imagine, his life has been peppered with legal issues. He already served 14 months in jail after being found possessing cocaine.