Horror as 15 horses shot, killed in Floyd County, Kentucky
Thursday December 19 2019
At least 15 horses have been shot and killed in Floyd County, Kentucky. They were remorselessly relieved of life on a strip mine.
Law enforcement believes low-caliber rifles were used. Sattered significant distances from each other, might mean someone was hunting them.
Some of them were also pregnant. It is a long story regarding abandonment of domestic horses left un-cared for by ruthless owners.
Whoever is responsible will face severe animal cruelty charges. A reward of $500 seems very minimal to any person with knowledge of this heinous crime.
***
When Tobefair arrived at Debra Hamer's yard in Carmarthen, he had finished quite poorly five times, officially rated a mere 81.
Suddenly, a meteoric rise under Hamer's tutelage will take him to the Grade 1 summit on Saturday at Ascot, and a clash with all-conquering staying hurdler, Paisley Park.
Naturally, Hamer and 17 members of the Down Quay Club syndicate who own the nine-year-old, are fond of the strong-galloping chaser.
Why? Because he won seven races in succession, qualifying for Cheltenham Festival's Pertemps Network Final. Now as a hurdler, he is a different kettle of fishy.
***
Still more up-date on the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Lostintranslation, as already reported, faces his biggest test facing reigning champion Clan Des Obeaux, and, the highest-rated chaser in Britain, Cyrname.
Connections are confident the versatile seven-year-old, is totally ready for any such challenge. He will be joined by his Colin Tizzard-trained stablemate, Thistlecrack, winner in 2016.
Native River has been cancelled, although owners were prepared to pay a large supplementary fee. If Lostintranslation can succeed, he is eligible for a one million sterling pound bonus, dependant upon a double with the Gold Cup, after 'shanoozaling' Bristol De Mai at Betfair.