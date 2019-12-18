2019 in Review: Malkia Strikers flatter to deceive in busy year

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Two major sabotage claims clouded the slightly impressive Malkia Strikers’ performance in a busy 2019 volleyball calendar.

The sudden disappearance of centre player Edith Wisa's passport just days before the team were scheduled to apply for visas to travel to Italy for the Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in August.

The passport, reportedly disappeared from Wisa’s bag only to reappear days to the team’s departure for Italy and in the midst of the player’s frantic but in the end futile efforts to get a new one left a lot to be desired.

As to whether it was sabotage, squad selection manipulation, or a case of lost and found, we can only wait and see as KVF secretary general Ben Juma promised to follow up on the case. But so far, nothing has come up.

Malkia Strikers middle blocker Edith Wisa spikes the ball during a past match against Nigeria. PHOTO | CAVB |

But bottom line is that, the regular Malkia Striker missed a golden opportunity to showcase her prowess to an international stage that also featured Italy, Belgium and Netherlands.

Kenya went on to lose all their intercontinental qualifying matches.

Malkia Strikers will now try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the January 4 to 10 African qualifier in Cameroon.

The East Africans will line up against rising continental powerhouses Cameroon, Egypt, Botswana and Nigeria for the one slot reserved for the continent as they seek to return to the Olympics, where they last participated in 2004 Athens.

RAMDOO OUSTED

Then again came the unceremonious ouster of FIVB instructor Shaileen Ramdoo who had been seconded by the world governing body to Kenya as part of their technical assistance programme.

The Italian was shown the door immediately after guiding Kenya to a second place finish behind winners Cameroon in the African Nation Cup in Egypt in July and Intercontinental qualifiers in Italy in August.

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during the Inter-continental Olympic qualification tournament in Catania, Italy. PHOTO | FIVB

The father of one had received praise for his top notch knowledge of the game, at least on paper.

But the Italian was later accused of being “abusive and divisive” by Malika Strikers captain Mercy Moim and assistant Noel Murambi.

Ramdoo later claimed his exit before the team featured in World Cup in Japan and the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, was pre-planned, accusing some senior national players, part of the technical bench and some KVF officials of his predicament.

Ramdoo insists that a plot — hatched by some members of the technical bench and executed by players — was designed after it became apparent in June that his stay in Kenya was going to be extended by FIVB.

“I have been a coach for more than 30 years at high level and it’s wrong for people to soil my reputation so that they can have their way. It’s also wrong for coaches to use players to keep their spots in the team. I have no problem being replaced but not in such a manner,” Ramdoo, a senior FIVB coaching instructor was quoted as saying.

Ramdoo said some of the senior players felt entitled to the team and felt threatened by the upcoming players after the tactician hinted at replacing them ahead of the Japan and Morocco events.

Fast-forward, exit Ramdoo cameth acclaimed coach Paul Bitok who was named in a caretaker capacity as Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa were named his assistants.

Paul Bitok (fourth left) shares a light moment with members of the national women volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, outside the Kasarani Indoor Arena on July 18, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

BEAT CAMEROON

Bitok, who was away in Rwanda for 10 years, went ahead to guide the team victory at the African Games in Morocco before leading them to another victory over Cameroon at the World Cup in Japan.

Besides finding a consolation in recording a win against rising powers Cameroon, at the World Cup one thing remains constant, the Malkia Strikers continued to play second fiddle to the established order at the world stage.

Malkia Strikers featured in the Zone Five African Games qualifiers in Uganda, competed in the Africa Cup of NationS where they succumbed to Cameroon 3-2 in the final.

In July, they went ahead to participate in the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers where they finished last in the four-nation event in Italy.

They then participated at the African Games where the retained the title and wrapped the busy season with action at the World Cup.

Malkia Strikers celebrate a point against Senegal during their match at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco on August 26, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |

Malkia Strikers celebrate a point against Nigeria during their semi-final match at the African Games on August 28, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. PHOTO | COURTESY |

While the Malkia Strikers were waging battle on all fronts, their male counterparts were dormant save for their participation in the Zone Five All Africa Games qualifiers in June that also involved eventual winners Egypt, Rwanda and neighbours Uganda.

While it goes without saying that the men's team might not match up to the women's credentials internationally, they have a bright future considering the average young age of the team but they need to gain more and regular international exposure.

Kenya's Nicholas Matui celebrates a point against Uganda during their Zone V Africa Games qualifier at the Kasarani Indoor gymnasium on June 3, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

STATUS QUO REMAINS IN PLAYOFFS

Back to the local league and more so the KVF play offs.

The status quo was maintained in the men's category with General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces crossings swords for the title.

GSU defended the title, while KPA clinched their first second position qualifying for an inaugural appearance in the continent. The two booked an automatic tickets to next year's Africa Club Championship.

While KDF and Prisons fell by the wayside, Prisons coach David Lung'aho said: “Something will have to give if Prisons are to return to the former selves of challenging for the title seeing teams have made remarkable improvement and it will not be business usual.”

In the women's category, while pundits had tipped KCB to claim the title thanks to their rich signing early in the year in addition to acquiring the services of coach Munala from Kenya Pipeline, the bankers settled for second position.

Kenya Prisons, which interestingly, fielded quite a number of veterans in the names of Brackcides Agala, Lydia Maiyo, as well as experienced national team libero Elizabeth Wanyama and Joan Jelagat, who was returning from maternity leave, went ahead to retain the title.

Pipeline, who looked out of sorts once again, were placed third but still qualified for the club championship alongside Prisons and KCB by virtue of finishing third during this year's club championship that were held in Egypt.

The Oilers were dealt a big blow after team’s captain Triza Atuka picked a knee injury during their last leg of the regular season in Kapsabet that will have her sidelined for nine months.

Naomi Too, who was holding brief for injured captain Atuka, was also ruled out of the event after suffering a knee injury in the opening match against Prisons worsening the already depleted situation of the Pipeline. It told in the results.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who made their debut in the event after Bungoma County failed to make the cut, definitely picked positives.

It, however, remains to be seen if the decorated Bitok's proposal of having the league format played on home and away basis with all the matches being played indoor will be adopted.

The proposal seeks among other things, the 2020-2021 season to serve off in October and conclude in May the following year, with the period between May and June specifically left for international assignments and beach volleyball.

The year also saw KVF Organising Secretary Ismail Chege suspended from running the federation activities for two years for insubordination, lack of interpersonal skills among other reasons. Chege has reportedly sued the federation at the Sports Dispute Tribunal.