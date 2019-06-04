African Beach Games: Nock names teams for tourney

By NATION REPORTER

Olympian Charles Yosei Mneria is among Kenya’s squad to the inaugural Africa Beach Games to be hosted in Sal, Cape Verde, from June 14 to 23.

On Saturday, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) will in Mombasa unveil the teams for the competition in which Kenya will be represented in seven disciplines.

Mneria juggles between the half marathon on the road and the 10,000 metres on the track and will compete in the half marathon at the Cape Verde Games as the country’s sole entry with Florence Nduku Malyunga running in the women’s race.

Last Thursday, Mneria placed 12th in the 10,000 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting with a time of 28 minutes, 13.91 seconds in a race won by compatriot Rhonex Kipruto in a course record 26:50.16.

In Cape Verde, Kenya will also feature in kite boarding, canoeing and rowing, beach volleyball (men and women), karate, beach football (men), beach handball (men and women), beach tennis (men) and swimming.

“The teams are intensifying training with the kite boarding representative having his session in Mombasa, the woman’s half marathoner Florence Nduku Malyunga training in Machakos while the men’s marathoner Charles Yosey Mneria conducting his fitness in Eldoret,” Nock said in a statement.

“The rowing flag bearer Emmanuel Muriithi Mburu is training in Ruiru under the watchful eyes of Jacob Oner Owako, James Mwangi the karateka is training in Nairobi, the men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams are having their session at the Nairobi’s Strathmore University while the men’s and women’s handball, men’s football and men’s tennis team are training in Mombasa.”

In women’s beach volleyball, Kenya will field the experienced Gaudencia Makokha who will pair with Naomi Too while the men’s team will be comprised of Ibrahim Oduor Odindo and James Gathua Mwaniki.

A total of 54 countries will compete in the continental assignment that will involve 11 different sports with up to 1,000 athletes expected to descend on the island of Sal.

The games will get underway with the beach handball, beach tennis, karate as well as rowing and canoeing on Friday, June 14.

SQUADS

Beach football: Daido Manase, Michael Shaban Kamau, Patrick Imani Isaac, Farid Mbwana Bwana, Hudheifa Omar Mchulla, Adamson Saa Raphael, Moustafa Hassan Tayebali, Fahad Nasir Salim, Rajab Chai Hamisi, Paul Kavula

Handball: Women: Winny Chepkoech, Magdaline Muthoni, Michelle Adhiambo Oyoo, Euphrasia Mukasia, Sharon Chepkirui, Racheal Karisa, Kombe Neema Nzai, Faith Mueni Nzilani, Hannah Wacheke; Men: Thodosia Sangoro Ngala, Derick Odhiambo, Victor Ouma Nyongesa, Mzee Mohamed, Mutuku Kyalo, Nickson Oguna, Salmin P. Mwalegha, David Ogwedhi Nyadiero, Emmanuel Amani Charo.

Karate: James Mwangi Gikonyo

Tennis (men): Fazal Mohamed Khan, Ibrahim Kibet Yego

Swimming: Nurayn Mohamed Bagha

Beach Volleyball: Gaudencia Nakhumicha Makokha, Naomi Too, Ibrahim Oduor Odindo, James Gathua Mwaniki

Kite Boarding: John Koyiet Nzioka

Athletics: Florence Nduku Malyunga (women), Charles Mneria (men)

Rowing: Emmanuel Muriithi Mburu