Agala, Makokha headline beach volleyball squad

Internationals Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala are among players set to start residential training in Mombasa on Friday as the Kenya women beach volleyball team kicks off preparations for the CAVB Continental Cup/Olympic qualifiers set for Dar es Salaam from from January 9-12.

The six-member team, which will be whittled down to four ahead of their departure for Tanzania on January 7, will be under coaches Sammy Mulinge, Patrick Owino and Salome Wanjala.

Kenya Volleyball Federation vice treasurer Moses Mbuthia on Thursday said that the team will be training at the Continental Beach Hotel in the Mombasa North Coast in readiness for the event which will also double up as the Tokyo 2020 sub zonal qualifiers.

Kenchic Limited has offered unlimited supply of chicken for the team during the entire training period.

"We are looking forward to qualifying for the continental cup and the Olympics which would be a great thing for us as a country," Mbuthia said.

“I want to sincerely Kenchic for always being ready to sponsor sports teams in the country, after most recently also supporting the Kenya women netball team for the African championship in South Africa," Mbuthia, who has been appointed to the 18-member steering committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, added.

Mbuthia also thanked the Kenya Prisons department for volunteering to level the training pitch at the Continental Beach Hotel which he says will give the players peaceful training environment.

Kenya Pipeline Team Manager Onyonyi Kasujaa will serve in the team in the same capacity during the qualifiers.

Full squad: Yvonne Wavinya, Brackcides Agala, Loice Chepkosgei (all Kenya Prisons), Gaudencia Makokha (Kenya Pipeline), Metrine Nabwile and Phosca Kasisi (both KCB)