Agrippina pins Kenya’s future glory down to service reception

National women's volleyball team libero Aggripina Kundu believes poor reception which has previously haunted Kenya is now a thing of the past.

Kundu said the department had on many occasions faced criticism but said if the recent performance is anything to go by then they are at a better place.

"Liberos are like the engine of the car. If there is no good reception then there is no proper play. And it pains at an individual level when I fail to deliver and thus putting my team mates at the mercy of our opponents, " said the 29-year-old Malava Secondary School alumnus.

Kundu and Elizabeth Wanyama were the liberos of the team that won the sole ticket reserved for Africa during the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers early this year in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The team under the stewardship of celebrated coach Paul Bitok saw off rivals Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria and Botswana for the sole ticket to return to the Olympics after 16-year hiatus.

Kundu made her maiden appearance in the national team during the 2016 Olympic qualifiers that were held in Cameroon and has become a mainstay.

Cameroon represented the continent in the Rio Olympics having won against Egypt 3-2 in the final.

"I performed dismally in the 2016 qualifiers but I have made amends and improved in every championship. I can't wait to play in the Olympics. It is every players dream to play in the Olympics and I'm glad that in my second time of asking we qualified. I will put my right foot forward in the event and hopefully we perform well," said Kundu who was formerly an attacker before she was converted into libero by the national team assistant and KCB Ladies Volleyball Club coach Japheth Munala.

"I watch videos and conduct my own training sessions to better myself and so far so good. I know as team if we get proper preparation prior to the Olympics, we will ruffle a few feathers," said the Kenya Pipeline player.

Kundu, sibling to international Annedy Kundu who plies her trade in Cyprus at women’s top tier side Lakatamia Football Club, said she is keen to help Kenya Pipeline return to winning ways.

"We last won the Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) league title in 2017. Despite having a relatively young squad, we hope to challenge for the title going forward," said Kundu who boasts of five KVF best libero awards.