Thunder Snow is no longer stern favourite for Saturday's Dubai World Cup at Meydan, simply because his draw is not so savoury in gate 12.

Thunder Snow from Godolphin's yard, is out to defend his crown. Trainer, Saeed bin Suror is extremely happy with his progress.

Last year Thunder Snow (Christophe Soumillon), made all from the outside stall on a dirt track, which is not an easy task.

However, that tactic may be difficult to pull off, as Capezzano and North America, are much better located in their respective berths.

A lengthy ceremony determines where each horse will begin their journey.

North America, is now 7-2, as the first runner picked. His rider Richard Mullen said: "We looked at it this morning and thought three or four would have been good. The problem with stall one is you are loaded up first."

BLEW CHANCE

North America blew his chance at the gate in 2018, but Mullen is not expecting a repeat of that.

Audible, Axelrod, Capezzano, Gronkowski, have a huge following at present. This might be the best World Cup ever.

Dolkong is the South Korean flag-bearer, who apparently improves with each outing. Gunnevera is growing stronger by the day.

KT Brave is a dark horse, but, connections think very highly of him.

New Trails is the first runner for Ahmad bin Harmash, and he did well behind Capezzano, so, hopes are ripe for a surprise.

COVETED SEAT

North America is hot off the blocks. He will definitely take some beating. Pavel might have a chance, if he is drawn somewhere in the middle.

Seeking the Soul looks fantastic, finishing second in the Breeders' Cup, and, Pegasus. He has a heck of a shot.

Yoshida brings style and versatility to owners, China Club International, Winstar Farm, Starlight Racing, and, Head of Plains Partners.

He must be right there at the end, because he has that special ingredient of a turn of foot, where it matters most. Jose Ortiz has the coveted seat.

***

Grand National weights will rise, after it was confirmed Bristol De Mai would not run in the £1 million Randox Health-sponsored showpiece at Aintree, April 6.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Isaac Souede and Simon Munir, announced that Bristol will run in the Betway Bowl, and not be confirmed for a Liverpool marathon.

Jockey Joel Rosario and the Austrailain owners (right) of Animal Kingdom, raise the trophy along with the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al-Maktoum (left) after winning the $10 million Dubai World Cup, the world's richest race, at Meydan race track in Dubai March 30, 2013. PHOTO | MARWAN NAAMANI | AFP

Betway would be a simpler race for Bristol De Mai, as he has already beaten those entered, plus, prize money is jolly decent as well.

The owners could still be represented in the National, by Valtor.

STEEPLECHASE

Anibale Fly is now top of the charts. Jockey, Richard Johnson, has tried 20 good times to make good in the greatest steeplechase on earth, but now believes Rock the Kasbah, could break his drought.

When fresh, Rock The Kasbah appreciates the sort of typically spring ground currently prevailing at Aintree, after being successful in a valuable Cheltenham handicap last November. Punters can have a sweet fling at 25-1.

Those odds mean only the Trevor Hemmings-owned pair Vintage Clouds and Lake View Lad, cut to 14-1 by Ladbrokes – are shorter priced among the home contingent.

Tiger Roll continues to dominate odds at 4-1, which is extremely short for this particularly grueling spectacular. Four and a half miles with tough fences, is no party.