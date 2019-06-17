All the inside information on Royal Ascot

By DEJA VU

Royal Ascot holds a special place in Frankie Dettori's heart. He has already ridden sixty winners there, over the years, including a notorious seven-timer.

“I'm really looking forward to this meeting. Me and John Gosden have gathered a pretty decent team and I have some nice outside rides too.

Every race is tough, some with even a minimum of 20 to 30 runners. It is not easy. Luck plays its part. In 2018, Cracksman was a mere penalty kick, but he got beaten.”

OVERTAKEN

The Italian jockey has an enviable engagement on Stradivarius, 5, bidding to retain his crown in the G1 Gold Cup on Thursday.

Son of Sea The Stars is yet to be overtaken in his last six starts, capturing the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' £1-million Bonus Scheme.

He is very fresh and has become the people's favourite horse. Stradivarius wears his heart on his sleeve, always refusing to give in.

There is young talent coming through and new horses come along every year. They will want to have a shot at the title, but let us see what happens.

Her Majesty The Queen, only ever comes down to present the trophy on two occasions, the Gold Cup, and, Diamond Jubilee.

HONOUR

It is an honour to receive the trophy from her. The Gold Cup is a fantastic race with a rich history, and being ladies' day adds to its charm.

Dettori also sits on Too Darn Hot in the G1 St James's Palace Stakes Tuesday. The son of Frankel was crowned Europe's Champion.

He is owned by Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, but had a pretty rough time on the way to Ascot, especially at York in the Dante. Looking forward to progress now.

King Of Comedy also runs in the St James's Palace Stakes, so, has to be respected.

Connections of American sprinter Imprimis, have secured the services of Dettori for the £500,000 G1 King's Stand Stakes.

CRYSTAL OCEAN

Imprimis is probably the best American turf sprinter. The King's Stand looks a very good challenge with Blue Point, Mabs Cross, and Battaash (Jim Crowley), right up there. Equilteral represents Khalid Abdullah.

Dettori has also picked up the ride on Sir Michael Stoute's, Crystal Ocean.

Connections have decided to target the G1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday, in what could be a blinder, featuring Sea Of Class (James Doyle), Magical, and, Deirdre. Masar will try for the Hardwicke Stakes.

The Prince Of Wales's Stakes looks to be the best race, if everyone turns up.