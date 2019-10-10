Anomalies in Zarika contract corrected

By AYUMBA AYODI

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has said that anomalies that were in WBC super bantamweight champion Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika’s title fight contrast have been rectified.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman noted that WBC has clear and specific rules governing their bouts adding that Zarika’s final contract now contains all the clarifications from both sides with the specific clauses.

Sulaiman said that the contract is now in the possession of Anthony Bellew, who is Zarika’s representative, for immediate execution.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission had protested to WBC over the handling of Zarika’s title fight. KPBC President Reuben Ndolo demanded for proper negotiations involving Zarika with clear and proper contract signed before the she can meet Mexican Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado in a re-match bout slated for November 9, this year in Mexico.

Ndolo had noted that the contract sent to Zarika was full of errors especially on the purse she is to get yet she is being forced to sign it.

The contract availed by Zarika indicated in figures that she is to battle for $60,000 (Sh 6million) but the amount in words are $16,000 (Sh 1.6 million).

“Yes, the contact had a mistake on words (sixteen instead of sixty) but there were also more important topics to clarify such as demanding five tickets in business class or demanding the courts of Kenya to rule over any matter,” said Sulaiman in a letter send to KPBC secretary general Franklin Imbenzi.

Secured a rematch

As it stands, Zarika will now fight for Sh 6million and will be allowed to travel with four officials. She has also secured a rematch bout in 90 days in case she is to lose to Mercado.

Zarika beat in her second title defence on September 8 last year, eight months after another successful first defence against Catherine Phiri from Zambia.

Zarika would again outclass Phiri on March 23 this year to retain the title.

“Africa has been the backbone of the WBC and the unwavering support given throughout the years is a testimony of our unconditional support and dedication to fairness and justice,” said Sulaiman.

“I have personally spent countless hours to try to secure this fight for an African boxer, our proud champion Zarika.”

Bellew said he was in receipt of the amended contract. “Everything is signed and done and the fight will go ahead…I have secured he biggest payday in her weight category’s history as far as women ae concerned,” claimed Bellew in a WhatsApp communication.