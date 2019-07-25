Another boxer dies after title fight

By BBC SPORT

Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan has died from injuries sustained during a title fight, just days after the death of Russian fighter Maxim Dadashev.

The 23-year-old collapsed in the ring on Saturday shortly after his WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout with Eduardo Javier Abreu in Argentina ended in a draw.

He was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but died on Thursday.

"Rest in Peace, Hugo Santillan," the World Boxing Council said in a tweet.

Santillan is the second boxer to die from injuries sustained in the ring this week after Dadashev's death was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had been hospitalised with bleeding on the brain after his IBF light-welterweight fight against Subriel Matias was stopped at the end of the 11th round last Friday.

He underwent emergency surgery but failed to recover.