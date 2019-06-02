By DEJA VU

Seamie Heffernan rode Anthony Van Dyke for Aiden O'Brien at odds of 13-2 to seize the Investec Derby. Anthony Van Dyke pounded a string of valuable chances as they ventured deep inside the final furlong.

Madhmoon (Chris Hayes 10-1), put in a soooopa-fanastic effort for second place, with Japan 20-1, and Broome 4-1, filling

other spots.

SUSPENSION

Only a length separated all of them. Seamie Heffernan is the quiet man of Ballydoyle, but he collected a two day suspension for crossing the line of Circus Maximus.

Seamie is actually known as the best back-up rider in Turf history. O'Brien claimed his seventh Derby, after beginning his quest in 2001 with Galileo.

Call it a little bit of luck, because, Van Dyke was definitely not the best horse, although loaded with grit, gravitas, and gumption, when it mattered. He denied thirteen other contenders of crowning glory, so, let him bask in that sunshine.

Telecaster, supplemented for £85,000, dropped away tamely, eventually, ending up last, behind Bangkok.

ANOTHER RECORD

Sir Dragonet, was vying for the lead at any given opportunity, never quite making it work in fifth, followed by Circus Maximus and Humanitarian.

O’Brien only needs one more tilt to bundle another record into his domain - a remarkable achievement considering how much competition is hanging in the wings. John Magnier of Coolmore Stud, always says that the Derby is a total backbone for thoroughbreds.

An ultimate test of speed, stamina, agility and mentality. Not for sissies. The Paddock atmosphere of colours, anticipation, Royalty, lovely horses, is just heaven on earth to behold, especially for awe-struck newcomers.

Anthony Van Dyck is now deservedly having a rest before contemplating a stab at the Curragh's Irish Derby, later this month. Madhmoon and several more of Saturday’s elite, could also be in opposition once again.

STUMBLED

Madhmoon stumbled slightly at one stage and then got to the front a little sooner than he would have liked.

Bigger disappointments emanated from leading British contenders, when Irish raiders landed six of their best up front.