Anxiety as contracts of Pipeline players nearly ending

There is anxiety in Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team players as the contracts of the 24 players runs out at the end of this month.

Team’s manager Kassuja Onyonyi said they want to enrich their technical bench by bringing in a new coach before the Kenya Volleyball Federation national playoffs set for next month at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor, Arena Kasarani in Nairobi.

However, an improved three-year contract lies in wait for players who will get the nod from the technical bench.

Onyonyi confirmed the development, but was quick to note the move was geared towards next year’s calendar, including KVF national league and the Africa Club Championship.

“We are on the verge of bringing in a new tactician to work with the existing coach (Margaret Indakala). We want the new coach to have a free hand to select players from the 24 that will remain with the team and at the same time recruit new players that he or she sees fit.

BRONZE MEDALLISTS

Those that will be deemed surplus will be released. But all this is not for this year’s remaining activities among them final leg of KVF set for Kapsabet later this month as well as the national play offs but the move is to arm ourselves ahead of next year," said Onyonyi.

He added: “We are the Africa club championship bronze medallists and by virtue of that, we already qualified for the annual event next year and that is why we are keen to strengthen the squad and the technical bench.

We want to better our performance going forward .Worth noting though is that even if the new coach signs new players, they will not feature for Pipeline until next season, but having them ahead of the next year will help the team gel.”