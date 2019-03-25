When the Street Cry mare retires after her Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick April 13, trainer, Chris Waller, and jockey, Hugh Bowman, will be devastated.

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Australian wonder horse, Winx, 7, made it look too easy in the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes on Saturday at Rosehill.

She crossed the wire 3.5 lengths clear, to mark her 32nd straight win, and a world record 24 Group 1.

Noting else can compare to Winx. When the Street Cry mare retires after her Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick April 13, trainer, Chris Waller, and jockey, Hugh Bowman, will be devastated. They regard Winx as a true family member.

She is the personification of consistency and elegance. A gorgeous international treasure like this is going to leave a gaping hole.

EMOTIONS

She was a little hot in the paddock, as temperatures are soaring in Sydney. The 1,500m was a breeze for Winx, who left Brutal and Dreamforce.

Related Content Winx on penultimate run at Longines Golden Slipper

Winx smashed even the great Black Caviar's tally. Tighe, Debby Keppitis, Richard Treeweeke, and his wife, Patty, co-own Winx, so, you can imagine their emotions.

Yes Yes Yes, was also almost a winner for Chris Waller, in the Golden Slipper, but Kiamichi (Damian Lane), had other ideas.

Meanwhile, Aiden O'Brien is gearing up for a 10th Qipco Guineas at Newmarket, with Ten Sovereigns. Magna Grecia and Anthony Van Dyck, may give Tem Sovereigns some trouble.

Just Wonderful is garnering support for the 1,000 Guineas. Still early to be adamant, but Capri could snap the Gold Cup.